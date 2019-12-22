Boulder continues aiming for lower vehicle speeds through street designs

Boulder Metropolis Council this week prevented making probably controversial adjustments to residential pace limits and sidewalk widths whereas approving a brand new set of design and building requirements for roads.

However plans stay to put in traffic-calming infrastructure on roads all through town whereas officers in 2020 examine the potential impression the “20 is plenty” motion to decrease pace limits to 20 mph in neighborhoods, together with requiring sidewalk widths of 5 ft as an alternative of the present 4 in residential areas.

With the Boulder Neighborhood Velocity Administration Program, officers have already put in pace humps on 15 streets since summer time 2018, and have teed up one other 9 “simple projects” to finish in 2020 for stretches of roads the place between 100 and a pair of,000 autos every day have been documented dashing on common.

One other two costlier “complex projects” for 26th and 55th streets are set to be accomplished subsequent yr, whereas officers design speed-reduction plans for Pine Avenue between 20th and Folsom streets, which is able to will likely be of the pricier, complicated selection, and the place a every day common of four,300 are dashing. The latter stretch’s design will likely be applied in 2021 after drawings are finalized subsequent yr.

Tasks thought of within the easy class price lower than or round $15,000 apiece and don’t have any impact on adjoining streets or emergency response routes, whereas complicated tasks typically price extra, and should contain such impacts on close by roads or emergency response routes.

The 55th and 26th avenue tasks had been designed this yr to arrange for set up in 2020, and can respectively price between $30,000 and $34,000, and between $88,000 and $100,000.

Plans for 26th presently contain placing a median north of Kalmia Avenue, adopted by a sequence of three pace cushions, that are pace humps that don’t decelerate massive autos like emergency response visitors, between Linden and Norwood avenues, together with three extra pace cushions north of Norwood and south of Sumac Avenue, with a median south of Jay Highway.

The suggestions for 55th embody putting in a buffered bike lane south of Baseline Highway operating to the place the right-of-way narrows close to Tenino Avenue, together with a sequence of 5 pace cushions between Baseline and Sioux Drive.

“Reducing speeding on neighborhood streets can help people feel more comfortable walking and biking” Boulder Transportation Planner Ryan said in a information launch. “An increase in walking and biking trips also supports the city’s Transportation Master Plan goal to reduce transportation-related emissions by 50% by 2030.”

Apart from the Pine Avenue planning that can happen in subsequent yr, there are 16 extra complicated pace discount tasks within the pipeline, however that won’t get labored on in 2020.

The Neighborhood Velocity Administration Program that funds these tasks has an annual finances of $250,000, and to implement all 17 of the complicated tasks on the record would price greater than $1.2 million, based on Noles.

The 9 easy tasks that will likely be deliberate and applied in 2020 are:

Spruce Avenue, between 24th and Folsom streets

Pawnee Drive, between Apache and Sioux drives

Persimmon Drive, at Avocado Highway

South 40th Avenue, between Desk Mesa Drive and Broadway

Evergreen Avenue, between Sixth and Eighth streets

Ithaca Drive, between Darley and Emerson avenues

Avocado Highway, between Persimmon and Lemon Place

Avacado Highway between Lemon Place and Avacado Highway

South 44th Avenue, between Desk Mesa and Hanover Drive

The road design updates Council permitted Tuesday embody steerage to put in raised avenue crossings in additional circumstances, together with pedestrian refuges in medians, including bike lane width and adjusting curb cuts to be extra conducive to automobile turns at 10 mph or slower.

Residents can apply to have streets of their neighborhoods be entered into town’s pace administration program by visiting bouldercolorado.gov/transportation/nsmp.

Officers plan to start analyzing the potential outcomes of transferring to a 20 mph pace restrict within the metropolis within the first quarter of subsequent yr, with hopes to supply Council suggestions within the second quarter.

“Staff is developing a work program to evaluate neighborhood speed reduction and the effect that a reduced speed limit will have on that goal,” Boulder Interim Transportation Director Invoice Cowern mentioned in an electronic mail to Council. “Staff will perform the needed evaluation, research and community engagement in order for City Council to make an informed decision regarding residential speed limits and its role in reducing speeds to 20 mph.”

Mayor Sam Weaver mentioned he appreciated workers breaking the work into two phases to permit for the pace restrict to be analyzed in coming months, individually from the opposite design pointers meant to boost security and Individuals with Disabilities Act compliance.

“I think there will be a lot to that,” Weaver mentioned of the “20 is plenty” thought.