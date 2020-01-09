Boulder coroner officially rules Alana Chen’s death a suicide

Supplied by Carissa Chen Alana Chen

The Boulder County Coroner’s Workplace has formally dominated the dying of Louisville lady Alana Chen a suicide.

Chen, 24, was reported lacking by her household on Dec. 7 after she stated can be mountaineering at Chautauqua Park in Boulder and didn’t return. Chen’s physique was discovered on Dec. 9 close to Gross Reservoir.

In line with an post-mortem report written by forensic pathologist Dr. Meredith Frank, Chen hanged herself and left a word. The reason for dying and the word, together with “a history of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicidal ideations” led Frank to declare the style of dying a suicide.

Chen’s household has acknowledged they imagine Chen’s dying was the results of trauma she endured because of popping out as a lesbian to a trusted priest when she was 14.

Chen’s household has began The Alana Religion Chen Basis in her honor, “an organization that works diligently to provide mental health support and community education on mental illness and the effects of trauma.” For extra info on the inspiration, go to alanafaithchen.org.

In August, Chen mentioned her psychological well being and self-harm struggles with The Submit, saying she had endured conversion remedy when she got here out to a priest at Boulder’s St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. She stated she later sought extra formal counseling by means of the church and Catholic Charities’ Sacred Coronary heart Counseling.

Chen and her household reached out to The Submit over the summer season to assist inform her story so others dealing with comparable struggles wouldn’t really feel alone. Chen stated she hoped to teach readers concerning the hurt the remedy prompted her. The Submit printed the story in August.