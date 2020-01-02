Boulder County awarded $200,000 grant to restore historic barn near Hygiene

Building of the primary section of restoring a historic barn on Boulder County open area close to Hygiene will begin in the summertime due to a $200,000 grant from Historical past Colorado.

The grant, from Historical past Colorado’s State Historic Fund, is for the restoration of the Wencel barn on the Braly open area property, positioned on North 61st Road.

The primary section, to be dealt with by a contractor, is predicted to incorporate rehabilitation of failing structural components of the 116-year-old barn and be accomplished by the top of the yr. Future phases are to be accomplished by Boulder County Parks and Open Area employees members.

The Braly open area property, which was closely broken within the 2013 floods, isn’t presently open to the general public. The flood restoration challenge consists of repairs to the breached embankments and building of recent emergency spillways to raised defend the realm in flood occasions.

The St. Vrain Creek Hall Open Area Administration Plan identifies future tasks for the property that embrace setting up trails and offering fishing entry. There is no such thing as a date but for when the general public can entry the property.

Boulder County bought the 112-acre property, together with the barn, in 2000 with open area gross sales tax cash and cash from Nice Outside Colorado. Boulder County commissioners landmarked the barn in 2018.

The property was initially bought by Mathias Wencel in December 1899. He constructed the big hay barn to assist his household’s farming operation, beginning building in 1900 and finishing the challenge in 1903. In 1942, he retired from farming and turned over the operations to his two sons, Frederick and Edward. The property was later gravel mined after farming operations ceased.

“The Wencel barn is an important enduring symbol of the area’s farming history and represents the type of family farm that has rapidly disappeared due to the increased land value and decreased farming profitability,” based on a information launch from Boulder County.