Boulder County-based Lucky’s Market closing stores in Florida, pulling out of Lowry project

A bit greater than month after business large Kroger introduced its plans to dump its stake within the fast-growing chain, Boulder County-based grocer Fortunate’s Market is contracting.

The South Florida Solar Sentinel is reporting that Fortunate’s is closing all however certainly one of its shops within the state. Florida is by far Fortunate’s largest market, residence to 21 of its 39 shops. By mid-February simply a kind of shops — the placement in West Melbourne — will stay open.

“We’re obviously saddened by the news. It’s a great concept; people loved the concept,” Jason Rief, a regional retailer director with the corporate instructed the Solar Sentinel. The shop closures will impression 2,500 jobs, the story stated.

Nearer to Fortunate’s company residence in Niwot, builders have introduced forthcoming in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood is not going to be opening. Talking on behalf of challenge co-developer Confluent Growth, spokesman Andy Boian on Tuesday stated Fortunate’s location in not deliberate as a part of the Boulevard One challenge being constructed on the nook of East First Avenue and South Quebec Road. It was the grocery store’s determination, Boian stated.

“So Lucky’s basically within the last 90 days told us they are not moving into Boulevard One,” stated Boian, including that the change is not going to impression the challenge timeline. “It’s full steam ahead. We are actually talking to another grocer. We open in spring 2021.”

Fortunate’s was slated to tackle 25,000 sq. toes within the procuring middle. It could have been the corporate’s first retailer in Denver metropolis limits. The choice to not open there was first reported by BusinessDen.

Based by Bo and Trish Sharon in Boulder in 2003, Fortunate’s tagline is “Organic for the 99%.” The corporate sought to fill a distinct segment as a well being meals grocer that additionally carried extra mainstream gadgets like Oreos and provided aggressive costs.

After Kroger made an undisclosed by vital funding within the firm in 2016, its development accelerated. After it opened its first metro-area retailer in Westminster in 2018, Bo Sharon was cautiously optimistic about Fortunate’s prospects in its residence state.

“Availability is key — finding the right spots, of course, to be successful,” he instructed the Denver Publish on the time. “While the Denver market is heavy, there are pockets where folks aren’t doing what we do, so that is sort of the start.”

13 months later, Kroger introduced it was pulling out of Fortunate’s, taking a $131 million non-cash loss in consequence.

Fortunate’s representatives haven’t responded to calls or emails in search of remark for this story.