Boulder officials, business getting serious about elevated cable transit as potential last-mile solution

Boulder enterprise leaders three years in the past fantasized of a gondola connecting downtown and College of Colorado, however the metropolis has upped its seriousness in inspecting the concept.

An engineering agency with its U.S. headquarters in Boulder thinks it might go a step additional, permitting riders to absorb a view of the Flatirons whereas hovering on cable automobiles not solely between College Hill and the Pearl Avenue Mall, however maybe all the way in which to work, faculty and residential, too.

Because the notion of the transportation methodology standard on ski slopes — and rising as an city transportation choice — was floated for Boulder in early 2017, town final yr was awarded a grant from 100 Resilient cities, an effort to encourage city change by the Rockefeller Basis, to fund a guide’s research of the feasibility of bringing cable transit to town.

“The study may also identify potential locations for cable transit in the city,” Boulder spokesperson Julie Causa stated. “One of the areas being considered in the high-level analysis is a connection between CU and downtown. The city is very early in the exploration process and no recommendations or decisions have been made about bringing cable transit to the city.”

In the meantime, Holmes Options, a New Zealand-based firm with its U.S. facility in Boulder, has discovered a solution to mix overhead cable with rails, permitting the cheaper cable to run on lengthy stretches missing curves and the dearer rail infrastructure to positioned the place activates the transit system must be made. The mixture, in line with Holmes CEO Chris Allington, together with the 50 mph functionality of the pods it’s pairing with the gear it first developed as an amusement park journey, offers such a system a higher likelihood of financial viability as a citywide last-mile transit resolution.

Click on right here for the total story.