Boulder scientists study declining ozone health in the lower stratosphere

Researchers Patrick Cullis and Lizzy Asher launch a bundle of analysis devices in a robust wind on Jan. 9 from Marshall Mesa south of Boulder. The Four-pound bundle of devices soar as much as 100,000 ft within the stratosphere, taking measurements all through its two-hour-plus voyage sampling the well being of the ozone at each degree. A separate instrument within the bundle measures aerosol, to confirm readings on a separate devices being taken by an instrument on the Worldwide Area Station. (Cliff Grassmick / Employees Photographer)

As brisk winter winds buffeted Marshall Mesa on a latest morning, Boulder scientists Patrick Cullis and Lizzy Asher wrestled a latex balloon crammed with 200-cubic-feet of helium tethered to a Four-pound bundle of science devices into place, then freed it for a speedy flight excessive into the clear Colorado sky.

At a pace of about 5 meters a second, it finally would soar to a peak of 100,000 ft, nicely into the stratosphere, sampling the ozone layer at each degree, earlier than erupting within the skinny environment and plummeting — its touchdown softened by a tiny parachute — to Earth north of Keenesburg about two hours later.

The weekly scientific ritual, which has been going down since 1980, is a essential device in scientists’ ongoing efforts to be taught in regards to the altering state of the Earth’s local weather well being.

Describing his work in thumbnail phrases, Cullis stated, “I say that I launch balloons to measure stratospheric ozone, which is the sunscreen of the Earth. And we really need to keep an eye on that.”

Cullis is an affiliate analysis scientist with the College of Colorado Boulder’s Cooperative Institute for Analysis in Environmental Sciences, working on the Nationwide Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in its International Monitoring Division.

His work is one instance of what goes into an enormous knowledge pool that helped to tell a groundbreaking paper launched earlier this month by CU Boulder scientists Theodore Koenig and Rainer Volkamer, which advances a set of connections linking air air pollution close to the planet’s floor to ozone destruction a lot increased within the environment.

That higher-level ozone shields the Earth’s floor from radiation that may trigger pores and skin most cancers and harm crops.

“They are definitely pulling in our vertical (atmospheric) profiles and the vertical profiles from other launch sites worldwide,” stated Cullis, a Boulder resident whose work has taken him to Greenland, American Samoa and a full yr spent on the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, earlier than settling in Boulder.

“It is not just NOAA that does it, but we have some of the longest and best records. And that’s where you’re going to see, in these trends at the upper troposphere and the lower stratosphere, whether the ozone is increasing or decreasing,” Cullis stated.

Koenig stated, “In our work we don’t look directly at this continued decrease in ozone of the lower stratosphere. The work Patrick does feeds into the record where we can establish that there is still no recovery — rather, continued deterioration of ozone in the lower stratosphere. The trendline is still down.”

A number of bottles within the Nice Salt Lake

At a time when the USA has stepped away from the spirit of worldwide accord on addressing world warming by submitting to withdraw from the Paris local weather settlement, it’s simple to neglect that the planet has seen progress on one other environmental disaster — the depletion of the ozone layer.

Within the wake of the Montreal Accord of 1987, severe degradation of the ozone layer on the South Pole has been progressively bettering by means of the phasing out of using chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which have been discovered to be its main trigger.

Present projections are gap within the ozone over the South Pole that by 1992 had expanded to in regards to the dimension of North America shall be largely returned to 1980 ranges by between 2050 and 2070.

However whereas the ozone layer is displaying indicators of restoration within the higher stratosphere, its well being within the decrease stratosphere continues to say no. Koenig and Volkamer’s work might assist clarify why that’s the case.

The brand new research, on which Koenig is first writer and Volkamer is corresponding writer, and printed within the Proceedings of the Nationwide Academy of Sciences, has drawn consideration for marking the primary “quantitative detection” of iodine within the stratosphere.

Koenig, a postdoctoral researcher at CIRES and the College of Colorado, put the affect of the iodine’s presence at about 1.5 to 2% much less ozone within the decrease a part of the ozone layer across the planet’s tropics and temperate zones.

Which may look like a small quantity, however the scientists say it’s necessary, as a result of even a barely thinner ozone layer means extra UVB radiation (Sort B ultraviolet, which produces sunburn) can attain the Earth’s floor.

“Even back in the ’90s, we’ve known for a long time that atom for atom, iodine has 600 times the destruction potential of chlorine,” Koenig stated. “The pondering was that even when we discovered a really small quantity of iodine, that may very well be important. That’s what set us down the highway of this downside.

“The signals we’re measuring are very, very small. It took quite a bit of effort for us to measure them. A good analogy we came up with is that it’s as if you threw a few bottles in the Great Salt Lake, or something of similar order of magnitude.”

Volkamer, a CIRES fellow and professor of chemistry at CU Boulder, stated this marks the primary time scientists have put a quantity to the presence of iodine within the environment.

“Nobody has said that before,” Volkamer stated. “The thinking before we embarked on the study was very much that iodine could be zero in the stratosphere. And we showed here, clearly, that it is not the case.”

Ozone within the environment performs a essential function in filtering out ultraviolet radiation from the solar, although on the Earth’s floor it’s a pollutant, regulated in the USA and elsewhere for its potential to break individuals’s lungs.

“Ozone is bad nearby but good up high,” is the axiom Volkamer cited, on that time.

When ozone interacts chemically with the floor of the oceans, it may well pull naturally occurring iodine from the seas into the environment. Earlier research have proven that iodine ranges within the decrease environment roughly tripled in focus between the 1950s and 1990s, based mostly on measurements in an ice core from the Col du Dome area of japanese France.

“If you have more near the surface, then the result is you’re increasing the rate at which the ocean is producing these volatile iodine species, or compounds, that are injected in the atmosphere,” Volkamer stated.

Extra work forward

Each Volkamer and Koenig say extra analysis is required to bolster the findings put forth of their new paper.

“I would say there is still scientific work to be done to show that stratospheric iodine is really in the process of changing, and confirm our results,” Koenig stated. “Let’s assume it’s real. We would want to limit surface ozone, anyway. It’s bad for human health. But this would give further urgency to that, as an additional effect of high surface ozone.”

Volkamer agreed, noting that “The research additionally raises numerous questions, and so there’s extra analysis to be finished to higher quantify the quantities of iodine which might be ejected into the stratosphere. How a lot comes out of the ocean really makes it into the environment?

“We still want to understand that better. We are better building better instruments to get… better understanding as to the time scale that the ozone layer will heal.”

The work finished in Boulder that feeds into the information relied upon by Koenig, Volkamer and numerous different scientists all over the world, is a key a part of that effort.

The devices tethered to the balloon launched repeatedly from Marshall Mesa embody a radiosonde taking measurements of temperature, stress, humidity, and atmospheric wind speeds, and is provided with a radio transmitter to ship the information again.

That instrument is plugged into the ozonesonde, which takes a measurement each second, on the best way up, of ozone concentrations.

Lastly, the latest bundle included an instrument flown by Asher, a analysis scientist with the Chemical Science Division of the Earth System Analysis Laboratory at NOAA, referred to as a Transportable Optical Particle Spectrometer. Fabricated by means of 3D printing know-how, its operate is to measure aerosol dimension distributions, and people measurements are wanted as a part of the validation of information collected since 2018 from the Stratospheric Aerosol and Fuel Experiment (SAGE III) initiative on board the Worldwide Area Station — which had simply flown over Boulder close to dawn that very same morning.

“Roughly half of our launches coincide with the ISS flyovers. The station orbits the Earth 15 times a day and with the earth’s rotation, that’s just how the overpasses happen to work out,” Cullis stated. “There are usually a string of two to four days in a row where we can coincide with an overpass and then a period without.”

Related balloon launches in assist of the SAGE III effort are taken by NOAA at Lauder, New Zealand, and Hilo, Hawaii.

“It’s also fun that right now, Christina Koch, who is stationed on the ISS right now, launched these exact same ozonesondes for us at our station in American Samoa before joining the astronaut corp,” Cullis stated.

“It’s a really neat project to be a part of,” stated Asher, a Boulder resident and analysis scientist II working for CIRES at NOAA. “I benefit from the collaborative environment that exists at NOAA/CIRES, and this is only one nice instance of that. And it’s actually neat to be partnering with NASA and serving to them show space-based measurements of aerosol and different constituents. And it’s undoubtedly actually cool, the day-to-day pleasure of doing the launches and retrievals.

“It breaks up the monotony of the workweek sometimes.”