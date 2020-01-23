Boulder wins big over Far Northeast Warriors, 76-51

The Boulder Panthers simply dealt with Far Northeast Warriors by a rating of 76-51 on Wednesday.

Boulder was paced in scoring by Tyler Turner who scored 17 factors whereas additionally recording 9 rebounds and one help. Giles Schmid and Pete Boyle additionally had notable performances contributing 15 factors and 13 factors, respectively.

Far Northeast Warriors was paced in scoring by Jaidon Inexperienced who put up eight factors whereas amassing two rebounds. Isaiah Poindexter helped the hassle by contributing eight factors.

Boulder will keep residence and play Broomfield, whereas Far Northeast Warriors will journey to play George Washington.

Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

This story was created with know-how offered by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is on the market.