Boulder’s flavored vapor ban makes moot point of upcoming 40% tax on e-cigarettes and nicotine products

Boulder’s flavored vapor ban has made the voter-approved 40% metropolis gross sales tax on e-cigarettes and related nicotine merchandise set to take maintain in January a moot level for town’s small companies.

“You know, when they passed the flavor ban, that was really the nail in the coffin for the small businesses. We didn’t even have time for the tax to take effect before (a business closure occurred),” stated Amanda Wheeler, vice chairman of Rocky Mountain Smoke Free Alliance, which represents Colorado vaping retailers. “As far as small businesses, 95% of our sales come from flavored products. … Anybody that runs a vape shop, without breaking the law, there is no way to survive in a post-flavor ban environment.”

Town, earlier than voters in November handed the brand new tax on vaping merchandise, banned all flavored vaping merchandise. That motion got here within the midst of a nationwide breakout of a typically deadly vaping-related lung sickness federal officers have more and more tied to vitamin E acetate, an additive in some marijuana cannabinoid-containing e-cigarettes.

Boulder additionally raised the authorized age to buy tobacco merchandise to 21, a transfer lauded by vaping business leaders and enterprise house owners, as has Denver, Broomfield, Superior, Lafayette and Louisville. However to this point Boulder is the one metropolis within the space to ban flavored vapor, though a Metropolis Council member prompt in December that Louisville look at taste laws and extra vaping taxes, as properly.

Boulder Valley Faculty District, college students of which reportedly use vapor at charges greater than state and nationwide averages, pushed for the change, and its officers have anecdotally observed much less utilization because the outbreak of the vaping-related sickness and establishment of Boulder’s new restrictions.

District spokesman Randy Barber and Director of Well being Companies Stephanie Faren stated the brand new ordinances narrowing vapor availability, together with the outbreak of the diseases, has helped college students shift their earlier perceptions of the merchandise as secure.

“I think what we’ve been hearing from our nurses as they’re meeting with our students is that’s the thing (the illnesses) that has come out as the factor with kids saying, ‘Hey, wait a minute, maybe this isn’t as harmless as we were led to believe,’” Faren stated. “… What we’re hearing from the nurses and the folks working with kids is they’re questioning a lot more. Now, I think there is a lot more critical thinking going into it.”

Barber spoke to the affect of the brand new ordinances on youth opinion.

“We’ve welcomed whatever (area municipalities) have been willing to do” to limit vapor entry, Barber stated. “It’s one step further and it disrupts this idea (vapor is safe).”

Shoppers residing in Boulder are doing precisely as predicted by house owners of vapor companies, which have begun to skinny because the metropolis banned all flavored nicotine vapor merchandise from being offered beginning mid-October, with a grace interval permitting menthol flavors to remain on cabinets by way of the top of the 12 months.

That’s, prospects are heading to Boulder’s neighboring municipalities like Louisville and Lafayette, the place flavored vapor stays authorized, to select up their most popular merchandise. With the added enterprise of some new Boulder prospects, together with a bounce again as extra info has been disclosed on the reason for the diseases, some shops are beginning to recuperate from the slowdown that coincided with the well being issues.

“Due to a lot of media coverage about the vaping deaths, everybody’s sales took a hit,” Wheeler stated. “Our Lafayette member, their sales were down in August and September. But then they started to see some of the effect from the spillover of the Boulder customers. Between September and October, their sales went up 11% from Boulder residents coming to Lafayette. From October to November, they went up another 12% from Boulder customers coming to their Lafayette store. They’re not the underage users that Boulder was talking about. They’re legal adults.”

A Louisville member of Rocky Mountain Smoke Free Alliance has skilled an analogous development, she stated.

Tanner Preece, proprietor of Louisville’s Taz Vapor retailer, additionally has observed extra prospects bringing him enterprise from Boulder.

“We’re not supportive of taking away flavors. It would completely shut us down,” Preece stated. “I think (the Boulder ban is going to be) a huge issue with counterfeit (products). That’s what comes with such heavy regulation. It’s going to cause kids to buy things online from dumb places. … It turns into that if it’s illegal, and you can’t do it with big labs and expensive equipment, you’re left with no choice but to make a meth lab in the back of your RV and make e-juice with it. It would be unintelligent of the government to make flavors nonviable.”

Wheeler stated enterprise could be viable underneath a 40% gross sales tax and a 21 and older buy age restrict with out the ban. She stated most vapor companies that depend on promoting flavors are proponents of stricter advertising and marketing laws that forestall vaping firms from concentrating on underage customers, akin to prohibiting sure flavors and taste names clearly aimed toward youth, together with 21 and older age limits and metropolis enterprise licensing programs that hit shops caught promoting to underage customers with extreme penalties.

“When people talk about flavors being named Unicorn Tears, what do unicorn tears taste like?” Wheeler stated. “It’s a marketing gimmick and the kind of marketing gimmick our organization does not condone.”

Boulder Councilman Aaron Brockett believes town’s regulation of flavors has been efficient, regardless of some customers having the ability to nonetheless receive flavors simply outdoors metropolis limits.

“Certainly the impact to the local businesses was unfortunate, for sure,” Brockett stated. “The biggest target of this initiative was youth vaping, particularly underage folks. While someone who might vape flavors in their 30s can easily hop in their car and go to Louisville, it presents a significant barrier to teens.”

Boulder is unlikely to peel again its lately imposed restrictions in gentle of the brand new info on the questionable components within the vapor merchandise tied to the diseases, Brockett believes, and he hesitated to say it will accomplish that with a statewide transfer to 21 and up for buying tobacco alongside tighter advertising and marketing management.

“I think we’re likely to say this is the right thing for our town and stick to it,” Brockett stated. “What we’re finding is that vaping, while it may be a smoking cessation device for some people, it’s resulting in far more people using tobacco regularly than before vaping was available. Having marketing restrictions would be an improvement, but fundamentally those flavors are appealing because of the flavor itself.”