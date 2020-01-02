Bournemouth 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Bournemouth are sliding near the relegation mire however will hope to kick on within the second half of the marketing campaign.

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures: Full schedule, TV and stay stream information

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the things you must find out about Bournemouth’s 2019/20 season together with fixtures, new kits, switch information and TV data.

Bournemouth fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast data and match previews will likely be up to date all through the season.

January

12: Bournemouth v Watford (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

18: Norwich v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

21: Bournemouth v Brighton (7:30pm)

February

1: Bournemouth v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

9: Sheffield United v Bournemouth (2:00pm) BT Sport

WINTER BREAK

22: Burnley v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

29: Bournemouth v Chelsea (three:00pm)

March

7: Liverpool v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

14: Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)

21: Wolves v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

April

four: Bournemouth v Newcastle (three:00pm)

11: Manchester United v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

18: Bournemouth v Tottenham (three:00pm)

25: Bournemouth v Leicester (three:00pm)

Could

2: Manchester Metropolis v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

9: Bournemouth v Southampton (three:00pm)

17: Everton v Bournemouth (three:00pm)

Bournemouth equipment 2019/20

The Cherries unveiled their residence equipment in time for the final recreation of the 2018/19 season.

The daring crimson and black design options recent sleeves and darker, skinny stripes contained in the crimson on the principle physique of the shirt. The away equipment is a deep blue with white membership badge.

Try footage of the 2019/20 Bournemouth equipment right here.

???? Entry all areas ???? A glance behind the scenes at our 2019/20 equipment shoot… #afcb ???? pic.twitter.com/ZFZPHqqY66 — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) Could 6, 2019

Bournemouth switch information

Completed offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished

IN

Lloyd Kelly (Bristol Metropolis) – Undisclosed

Jack Stacey (Luton City) – £4m

Arnaut Danjuma (Brugge) – £16.2m

Philip Billing (Huddersfield) – £14.85m

OUT

Emerson Hyndman (Atlanta United) – Mortgage

Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) – £20m

Connor Mahoney (Millwall) – Undisclosed

Marc Pugh (QPR) – Free

Lys Mousset (Sheffield United) – £10m

Find out how to watch Bournemouth video games on TV and stay streaming

Sky Sports activities subscribers can entry a variety of channels full of stay sport together with high flight video games every week.

Additionally, you will be capable of stream matches by way of the SkyGo app on a variety of gadgets together with smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV offers you all of the entry to Sky Sports activities channels with out signing as much as a contract.

You will get a Sky Sports activities day go for £eight.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99.

NOW TV will be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Europa League.

BT Broadband prospects can add it to their present contracts for an extra £6.00 per 30 days. For brand new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 per 30 days.

Amazon Prime will air 20 video games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the web large wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have bought the rights to indicate each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games stay, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.

Bournemouth stadium info

Title: Vitality Stadium

Capability: 11,360

Location: Bournemouth

12 months opened: 1910

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 71 yards

Bournemouth 2019/20 season preview

