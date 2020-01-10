Bournemouth University on lockdown after reports of man ‘covered in blood’

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

Printed: 10:47 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:16 EST, 10 January 2020

Bournemouth College was on lockdown on for ’50 minutes’ amid studies of a ‘knifeman coated in blood’ on campus.

Twitter consumer Oliver McManus stated: ‘A person was sighted with a knife and the campus was positioned into lockdown for round 50 minutes.

‘A person with the identical description was later seen “covered in blood, trying to get into” the buildings. Armed police have been on web site.’

Bournemouth College was on lockdown on for ’50 minutes’ amid studies of a ‘knifeman coated in blood’ on campus

Twitter consumer Oliver McManus stated: ‘A person was sighted with a knife and the campus was positioned into lockdown for round 50 minutes’

A college spokesman stated: ‘We will verify that our Talbot Campus is now reopen – thanks on your cooperation throughout this time.’

Last yr pupil, Ross Millen, stated: ‘Bournemouth College presently on lockdown.

‘Trigger is unconfirmed however sightings of a person coated in blood have been reported and mentions of a gun being introduced on to web site.

Bournemouth College (pictured) is on lockdown after studies of a person ‘coated in blood’ and a ‘gun being introduced on to campus’ amid claims of a stabbing

‘College buses have been briefly suspended and police are on-site and within the air with helicopters.’

Scholar Rachel Carroll, 19, stated: ‘A person walked into the SUBU constructing coated in blood.

‘It is undecided but if it is a knife or a gun. However everyone seems to be on lockdown, college students and lecturers.’

One other pupil stated: ‘I’ve an American lady in my seminar and he or she’s sat on the ground hiding below the desk. Locked the door.

Last yr pupil, Ross Millen, stated: ‘Bournemouth College presently on lockdown’

‘Not a drill!’

One other Twitter consumer stated: ‘Bournemouth College is on lockdown with safety everywhere in the premises.

‘A person ‘coated in blood tried to get inside SUBU’ in keeping with a lady contained in the constructing. Scholar and workers are being informed to remain the place they’re.’

In keeping with Toby Foster college students and workers are being informed a stabbing has taken place.

He wrote on Twitter: ‘Total campus presently on lockdown right here at Bournemouth College.

Scholar Adam McGroarty stated: ‘In the previous couple of moments folks have began to be let loose of the buildings right here’

‘Giant numbers of armed police onsite. Hearth and ambulance additionally arriving.

‘We’re informed a stabbing has taken place.’

In keeping with the Bournemouth Echo the college launched an announcement saying: ‘We have been requested to shut the campus by police for an investigation.

‘That’s now full and as such, the campus has reopened.’

Scholar Adam McGroarty stated: ‘In the previous couple of moments folks have began to be let loose of the buildings right here.’

A neighborhood bus firm briefly suspended its route via the college however service has now resumed.

Police are making ready to launch an announcement on the incident.

A Bournemouth College spokesperson stated he additionally shortly launch an announcement.