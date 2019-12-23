Bournemouth v Arsenal: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Arsenal will hope for a direct increase from new boss Mikel Arteta over the hectic festive interval once they face Bournemouth – reside on Amazon Prime this Boxing Day.

The Gunners have loads of choices to work with up entrance however stay gentle on fine quality personnel on the again, placing strain on Arteta to repair the problems from Day One.

Bournemouth are enduring one other inconsistent marketing campaign and will discover themselves sliding towards hazard if their strikers proceed to stutter in entrance of purpose.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the whole lot it is advisable find out about learn how to watch the Bournemouth v Arsenal sport through Amazon Prime on TV and on-line.

What time is Bournemouth v Arsenal?

Bournemouth v Arsenal will kick off at three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

Easy methods to watch Bournemouth v Arsenal on Amazon Prime

You’ll be able to watch Bournemouth v Arsenal on Amazon Prime via their Premier League web page.

All it is advisable do is choose which sport you wish to watch from the listing.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Bournemouth actually are in hassle as they head into this one with a extreme lack of objectives unravelling their season.

Arsenal appeared grim of their conflict with Everton, however whereas it was a turgid sport, a clear sheet could do the defence’s confidence a world of excellent.

Arteta’s grand plans will take months to implement in full, however his preliminary influence could possibly be felt right here.

Prediction: Bournemouth Zero-1 Arsenal

