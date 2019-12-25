Bournemouth v Arsenal: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Arsenal will hope for an instantaneous enhance from new boss Mikel Arteta over the hectic festive interval after they face Bournemouth – dwell on Amazon Prime this Boxing Day.

The Gunners have loads of choices to work with up entrance however stay gentle on top of the range personnel on the again, placing stress on Arteta to repair the problems from Day One.

Bournemouth are enduring one other inconsistent marketing campaign and will discover themselves sliding towards hazard if their strikers proceed to stutter in entrance of objective.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every thing it's good to find out about the way to watch the Bournemouth v Arsenal sport through Amazon Prime on TV and on-line.

What time is Bournemouth v Arsenal?

Bournemouth v Arsenal will kick off at three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

Methods to watch Bournemouth v Arsenal on Amazon Prime

You may watch Bournemouth v Arsenal on Amazon Prime by means of their Premier League web page.

All it’s good to do is choose which sport you need to watch from the listing.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Bournemouth actually are in hassle as they head into this one with a extreme lack of objectives unravelling their season.

Arsenal appeared grim of their conflict with Everton, however whereas it was a turgid sport, a clear sheet might do the defence’s confidence a world of fine.

Arteta’s grand plans will take months to implement in full, however his preliminary affect may very well be felt right here.

Prediction: Bournemouth Zero-1 Arsenal

