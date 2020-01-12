Bournemouth v Watford: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Watford might leapfrog Bournemouth on their means out of the relegation locations with a victory on the Vitality Stadium this weekend.

The Hornets have been in wonderful type since Nigel Pearson’s arrival and are presently having fun with a four-game unbeaten run – together with three wins.

Alternatively, Bournemouth have received simply considered one of their final 10 matches within the Premier League.

Eddie Howe’s facet are in serious trouble having slid to 18th and regardless of his immense repute on the south coast, his place will come beneath scrutiny if he fails to encourage a robust begin to 2020.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every part you might want to find out about tips on how to watch the Bournemouth v Watford recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Bournemouth v Watford?

Bournemouth v Watford will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 12th January 2020.

How one can watch Bournemouth v Watford on TV and stay stream

You’ll be able to watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Premier League (from 1:00pm) and Major Occasion (from 2:00pm) or on-line by way of the SkyGo app.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Watford have seemed strong on the again, artistic in assault and getting the fundamentals proper in between – every part Bournemouth have failed to attain this season.

These are testing instances for Howe, and Nigel Pearson’s guests will likely be assured of taking full benefit.

Prediction: Bournemouth Zero-1 Watford