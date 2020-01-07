Bournemouth v Watford: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Watford may leapfrog Bournemouth on their method out of the relegation locations with a victory on the Vitality Stadium this weekend.

The Hornets have been in wonderful type since Nigel Pearson’s arrival and are at the moment having fun with a four-game unbeaten run – together with three wins.

Then again, Bournemouth have received simply considered one of their final 10 matches within the Premier League.

Eddie Howe’s aspect are in serious trouble having slid to 18th and regardless of his immense fame on the south coast, his place will come below scrutiny if he fails to encourage a robust begin to 2020.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every thing you could learn about how you can watch the Bournemouth v Watford sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Bournemouth v Watford?

Bournemouth v Watford will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 12th January 2020.

Methods to watch Bournemouth v Watford on TV and reside stream

You’ll be able to watch the sport reside on Sky Sports activities Premier League (from 1:00pm) and Most important Occasion (from 2:00pm) or on-line through the SkyGo app.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Watford have seemed strong on the again, artistic in assault and getting the fundamentals proper in between – every thing Bournemouth have failed to attain this season.

These are testing instances for Howe, and Nigel Pearson’s guests might be assured of taking full benefit.

Prediction: Bournemouth Zero-1 Watford