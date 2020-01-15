Box Of Chocolate, Kite Flying In Jeff Bezos’ Instagram Post On India Tour

Jeff Bezos has introduced USD 1 billion funding in India.

New Delhi:

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who’s on a three-day go to to India, as we speak shared some moments from his keep within the nation. The Amazon founder’s Instagram publish consists of field of candies, and likewise a video of him flying a kite.

“Discovered in my hotel room when I got to India. Seriously Impressive!,” Mr Bezos captioned the publish that includes chocolate unfold on a desk.

The opposite story exhibits Mr Bezos, wearing a purple kurta, exhibiting off his kite-flying expertise.

Jeff Bezos started his three-day go to to India on Tuesday by visiting Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Raj Ghat.

He has introduced USD 1 billion funding in India to assist deliver small and medium companies on-line and dedicated to exporting USD 10 billion price of India-made items by 2025.

“The 21st century is going to be the Indian century,” the Amazon founder stated, including: “This country has something special: its dynamism. I also predict that the most important alliance in the 21st century will be between India and the United States.”

Earlier than this, the web retail large had dedicated USD 5.5 billion investments in India – Amazon’s most vital market exterior of the US and a key progress driver.

Jeff Bezos is predicted to fulfill prime authorities functionaries and enterprise leaders throughout the journey.

His go to has been marked by Competitors Fee of India initiating a proper investigation into alleged deep reductions, preferential itemizing and exclusionary techniques adopted by Amazon and Flipkart, and small retailer house owners demonstrating on the streets towards on-line retailers driving them out of enterprise by providing sharply discounted merchandise.

The e-tailer large’s chief government’s go to to India comes at a time when the nation’s anti-trust physique Competitors Fee of India stated it’s wanting into alleged unfair practices by Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart.