Boxer Sumit Sangwan Suspended For Failing Dope Test

Former Asian silver medallist boxer Sumit Sangwan was on Thursday banned for one 12 months by the Nationwide Anti-Doping Company (NADA) for failing a dope take a look at. Sangwan, who competed within the 2012 London Olympics and previously a 91-kg class boxer, was set to seem for the Olympic qualifier trials. However that won’t be doable now as his suspension begins with speedy impact. “Sumit Sangwan banned for 1 year with immediate effect for consuming specified prohibited substance,” NADA DG Navin Agarwal posted on his twitter deal with.

Sangwan’s pattern was collected “out of competition” (OOC) on October 10 and he examined constructive for Acetazolamide, which is listed as Diuretics and masking brokers below S5 of WADA’s 2019 Prohibited Checklist.

Nonetheless, the boxer had not opted for provisional suspension. His interval of suspension begins from Thursday, December 26, 2019.

“The Hearing Panel holds that since Athlete in the present case was negligent in consuming the specified prohibited substance without verifying its composition and elements and elements and without disclosing same in the doping form, he is liable for sanctions under Article 10.5.1 for ineligibility period of 1 year,” the order acknowledged.