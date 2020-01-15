Boxing ace Amir Khan says UK is NOT a racist country as he meets Prince William and Kate Middleton

British boxer Amir Khan believes Meghan Markle will all the time be welcome within the UK and mentioned: ‘I do not assume England is a racist nation’.

The previous Olympic gold medallist as we speak mentioned ‘individuals in Britain are very loving’ after he met Prince William and Kate after they visited Bradford as we speak.

Khan spoke concerning the Duchess of Sussex fleeing the nation after she and Prince Harry introduced they have been stepping again from their royal duties – and mentioned he believed they might have made ‘rash choices’.

Talking contained in the MyLahore Asian restuarant as we speak, he mentioned he hoped the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Sussexes might ‘sit collectively and resolve the state of affairs’ for the nice of the royal household.

The I am a Movie star star, who appeared on the ITV present in 2017, mentioned: ‘I do not assume England is a racist nation, we have been dwelling right here and we’re properly revered.

‘I’ve been in that place myself, a protracted very long time in the past the place you do really feel undesirable, however I am certain they’ll unravel it and hopefully issues get higher.

‘Each household has its difficulties for certain nevertheless it’s about sitting collectively and resolving them. I do really feel for the household and we want all of them the perfect.’

Khan added as we speak: ‘Clearly I am British, I’ve lived in England all my life, I am all the time welcome on this nation and all the time taken care of and I really feel like Meghan will all the time be welcome as a result of the individuals in Britain are very loving.

‘I have been in lots of locations world wide, I’ve travelled world wide, from America to Pakistan to England and all the time come again to England as a result of that is my residence.

Prince William and Kate Middleton assist make Kulfi milkshakes on the MyLahore restaurant as we speak

William shared jokes with the kitchen employees and discovered about a few of the neighborhood work undertaken by the restaurant

‘In case you begin making rash choices, you begin making errors and I feel they only have to take a seat collectively and resolve the state of affairs.

‘I simply really feel on the finish of the day it’s household and particularly the royal household that everybody appears to be like as much as as properly, they should type issues out amicably and sit down and resolve the state of affairs as a result of it is solely going to worsen in case you do not.’

Requested whether or not he skilled any types of racism, he mentioned: ‘I do not expertise that in any respect, I really feel love from everybody. I gained the Olympic medal, I gained world titles for the nation and I’m properly taken care of, I am in all probability wished right here and I’m cherished by the British public.

‘I’ve had alternatives to maneuver away from England and stay elsewhere however I’ve all the time wished to return again residence as a result of I’m most cherished right here.

Kate is handed white roses in Centenary Sq. in Bradford as crowds went wild for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as we speak

Kate shakes fingers with native kids who cheered the Duchess and shouted her title because the royals have been shaken by Prince Harry’s determination to stroll away from life as a senior royal

‘All I hope for them is that they type it out collectively and I want them the perfect.’

His feedback come amid a row over claims Meghan has confronted ‘racial undertones’ in press protection, after Harry issued an announcement in 2016 lashing out on the ‘wave of abuse and harassment’ she had confronted from the media.

Earlier as we speak Jeremy Corbyn mentioned he agreed with the considerations raised by Harry, together with his spokeswoman saying he understood how protection might have a ‘destructive impression on individuals’.

Nonetheless, they declined to provide any examples of racism in opposition to the Duchess of Sussex in reporting or commentary.

And Tory MPs echoed Dwelling Secretary Priti Patel, who earlier this week dismissed the concept racism was an element.

William joked with a piece of the crowds that they have been the ‘noisy nook’ because the individuals of Bradford got here out in pressure to help the Cambridges

Philip Davies mentioned the allegation was ‘codswallop’ – pointing to the optimistic press the couple acquired after they have been married.

Father of two Khan met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the flagship MyLahore restaurant in Bradford because the royals visited locals and neighborhood schemes within the metropolis.

The couple have been cheered wildly with Kate hugging their ‘noisy’ supporters as we speak on their first joint engagement since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give up as senior royals.

William and Kate visibly loved their heat reception in Bradford because the storm over Harry’s determination to go away Britain for Canada rumbled on and rumours of their rift with the Sussexes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been final pictured in public collectively after visiting Canada Home in London on January 7

Based in 2002, the British Asian restaurant chain on the centre of the neighborhood, runs apprenticeships for native faculty college students in addition to giving free meals to the homeless and needy.

William and Kate have been welcomed by CEO Asghar Ali who shared how the restaurant’s inspiration began in from Lahore, often called the Meals Capital of Pakistan.

The royals visited Lahore throughout their tour to Pakistan final October with William remarking: ‘We had probably the most great time, it was wonderful, everybody was so welcome.’

Talking to Khan, the Duke mentioned: ‘It wasn’t till we have been within the nation that we might actually recognize how tradition, meals and the neighborhood are all the things, it was a tremendous expertise, we had a good time there.’

A smiling Meghan Markle was noticed yesterday leaving the Vancouver Island residence the place she and Prince Harry stayed over the vacations with Archie

Khan advised Kate how his spouse, Faryal Makhdoom, was determined to fulfill the Duchess however is at the moment eight months pregnant.

He mentioned: ‘She actually wished to fulfill you however she simply could not go away the home as she’s closely pregnant in the meanwhile.’

The royal couple collectively exclaimed ‘congratulations’ as Kate added: ‘That is such great information.’

After taking turns to make mango and kulfi milkshakes the couple mentioned sports activities and psychological well being with the boxer who runs his personal charitable basis that helps deprived kids get into boxing.

He advised William: ‘I’ve seen what you have been doing with psychological well being, it is wonderful. Please, if there’s something I can do for you, along with your charities, within the UK or in Pakistan, please let me know, I might love to assist.’

The Duke, who’s spearheading the Heads Up marketing campaign with soccer golf equipment throughout Britain, mentioned: ‘That will be nice, we’re actually making an attempt to interrupt the stigma round psychological well being and soccer and particularly across the suicide charges in younger males, and I would like to know whether or not you expertise the identical in boxing, there is definitely one thing that may very well be executed with golf equipment on the centre of their neighborhood.’

The Duke and Duchess stayed on the restaurant for about an hour, watching younger cooks from Bradford Faculty cooking within the kitchens.

Trainee chef Jack Johnson, 17, within the third yr of his apprenticeship beamed after assembly William and Kate, saying: ‘Right now was wild. Everybody was useless nervous earlier than they got here in however they have been simply actually regular, completely sound.’

The royals then met purchasers accessing an outreach programme within the metropolis known as The Curry Circle.

The initiative was arrange six years in the past to offer a free scorching, two course meal to these in want and has been heralded as a ‘improbable instance of neighborhood spirit’.

The programme is sponsored by the MyLahore restaurant chain and provides free meals to dozens of locals each week.

Bana Gora, CEO of the Muslim Ladies’s Council, mentioned: ‘Having the Duke and Duchess right here was an incredible bonus for the realm and can shine a lightweight on tasks like ours and improbable companies like this.

‘They have been each so heat and fascinating, everybody cherished assembly them.’

Saadia Mushtaq from the MWC observed Kate carrying a pair of Zeen earrings she wore on the royals’ latest tour of Pakistan.

She mentioned: ‘I observed her earrings immediately and Kate was actually impressed. She advised me she cherished the designer and he or she cherished Pakistan. She was so beautiful and William was so within the challenge, they have been each an actual class act collectively.’