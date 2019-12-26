Boxing Day revellers ignore the chill and hit the streets

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

Revealed: 18:43 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 18:49 EST, 26 December 2019

Commercial

Boxing Day revellers have been dressed to impress tonight as they ignored the chilly temperatures and hit the streets to proceed the Christmas celebrations.

Folks have been pictured getting within the festive spirit as they took to bars and golf equipment in Wigan to celebration the evening away.

Many donned glamorous apparel for the night’s festivities, whereas others wore little or no as they braved chilly temperatures.

Others partygoers selected fancy gown, with one group going because the gang from widespread cartoon Scooby Doo and one other group dressed as 1960s-style hippies.

One other group of males have been dressed up as superheroes, whereas a gaggle of three girls donned tennis whites.

Folks have been pictured getting within the festive spirit as they took to bars and golf equipment in Wigan to celebration the evening away

Some partygoers selected fancy gown, with one group going because the gang from widespread cartoon Scooby Doo and one other group dressed as 1960s-style hippies

A bunch of three girls pictured getting within the festive spirit as they took to bars and golf equipment in Wigan to celebration the evening away

One other group of males are dressed up as superheroes, whereas two different girls are dressed at school uniforms

A bunch of three girls pictured getting within the festive spirit as they took to bars and golf equipment in Wigan to celebration the evening away

A bunch of 4 girls pictured getting within the festive spirit as they took to bars and golf equipment in Wigan to celebration the evening away

Two girls wearing white skirts and crop tops clearly having fun with the Boxing Day celebrations participating in Wigan

Folks have been pictured getting within the festive spirit as they took to bars and golf equipment in Wigan to celebration the evening away.

Others partygoers selected fancy gown, with one group going because the gang from widespread cartoon Scooby Doo and one other group dressed as 1960s-style hippies (pictured)

Two pals, who in a festive gown, get able to exit and have enjoyable in Wigan with different folks celebrating Boxing Day

Three girls dressed as tennis gamers get able to exit and have enjoyable on Boxing Day in a packed Wigan

Folks have been pictured getting within the festive spirit as they took to bars and golf equipment in Wigan to celebration the evening away.

Two girls dressed up at school uniform prepare to color the city purple in Wigan on Boxing Day

Folks have been pictured getting within the festive spirit as they took to bars and golf equipment in Wigan to celebration the evening away.

Three girls dressed up as superheroes put together to hit the city and revel in themselves on Boxing Day

A bunch of 5 girls dressed up and able to hit the city in Wigan tonight and maintain the Christmas celebrations going