Boxing Day swimmers in festive fancy dress brave freezing waters in the North Sea

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Revealed: 09:16 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 09:30 EST, 26 December 2019

Commercial

Lots of of courageous festive revellers dared to dip their toe within the icy North Sea right now as they took half within the annual Boxing Day swim.

Individuals from all walks of life had been seen of their greatest fancy gown as they rushed into the freezing sea in Redcar.

Some even got here together with their pets, with many dressing them up in festive outfits, whereas others additionally got here dressed as penguins.

It marked the 45th occasion organised by town’s Lions Membership and onlookers witnessed festive scenes of a Santa Claus and turkey working into the tough sea to lift cash for his or her chosen charities.

Among the many different quirky costumes to be seen had been mermaids, lobsters, whoopie cushions, muffins and a bunch of flapper ladies all battling the bitter wind this morning.

These males donned purple shorts as they bumped into the ocean whereas one lady was seen carrying a black swimsuit embellished with festive baubles

This group thought penguin costumes could be the most effective wager for his or her swim and even purchased their canine alongside for the enjoyable

Individuals of all ages had been seen working into the water right now of their festive outfits, whereas others opted for merely swim fits

This lovable canine had clearly come dressed for the event and its proprietor had hooked up a Santa plush toy to its harness

Individuals pulled out all of the stops for the festivities and one man donned a unicorn outfit (left) whereas one other opted for a bull (proper)

Most of the swimmers attended in fancy gown and these two festive revellers had been seen dressed as a nun and a priest right now

Finest buddies! These two ladies had been seen linking arms collectively as they loved the annual occasion right now dressed of their purple jumpers

Cries could possibly be heard because the courageous fundraisers of all ages dashed into the ocean whereas big crowds seemed on.

Jim Nicol, 70, the Treasurer of Sunderland Lions Membership and a retired finance employee, who lives in Sunderland, stated: ‘We’re actually pleased with what we do, it has been going for a very long time.

‘Persons are very appreciative that we put this occasion on for them as a result of it permits them to lift cash.’

Jim, whose membership offers monetary and repair assist to the local people, added: ‘I believe there is a component of insanity in regards to the individuals who run within the sea.

‘However they’re overcoming the chilly as a result of they care about what they’re doing and what they’re supporting.’

Santa Claus is coming to city! Two folks had been seen wearing Santa outfits together with beards as they braved the chilly sea

Many took the chance to put on their festive garments whereas different turned up in a viking outfit and a cardboard ship

One man was seen serving to his good friend within the water (left) who was utilizing a strolling stick, whereas one other donned a Hawaiian look