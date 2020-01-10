Boy, 11, ‘shoots his teacher dead and wounds four pupils then kills himself at Mexican school’ 

By James Mills for MailOnline

Printed: 10:47 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:01 EST, 10 January 2020

A 11-year-old boy has opened hearth at his elementary college in northern Mexico, killing his feminine trainer and injuring 4 others earlier than committing suicide, native officers say.

Native Mayor Jorge Zermeño Infante mentioned the scholar was carrying two handguns when he opened hearth at his college.

A attainable motive was not instantly recognized.

The incident occurred at round 7:30 a.m. native time (2.30pm UK time) at this time when gunfire was reported at Cervantes Faculty in Torreón, a metropolis in Mexico’s northern state of Coahuila.

Particulars in regards to the circumstances weren’t instantly recognized.

Distressing photographs from the scene confirmed the scholar’s physique subsequent to that of his trainer.

4 college students had been injured.

Emergency service raced to the scene as frantic households flocked to the varsity and gathered outdoors.

Torreon, a metropolis with round 679,000 residents, is a spherical 350 miles southwest from Laredo, Texas, and 200 miles west from the Mexican metropolis of Monterrey.

Tv photographs confirmed dozens of police and troopers surrounding the varsity.

Although homicides have reached file ranges in Mexico in the course of the previous two years, such college shootings are uncommon. In 2017 a pupil killed 4 individuals and himself at a personal college in northern Mexico