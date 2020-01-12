Boy, 12, is rushed to hospital after being shot in the leg in drive-by attack in Sheffield 

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

12 January 2020

A 12-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after he was shot in a drive-by assault in Sheffield.

Police obtained experiences that photographs had been fired close to three.45pm at the moment, with the boy struggling an harm to his leg.

He was taken to hospital for therapy and stays in a secure situation.

There’s an elevated policing presence within the Arbourthorne space of Sheffield this night following the taking pictures.

The gunman, in a white automobile, fired photographs at a gaggle of youngsters and adults earlier than driving away from the scene.

Detective Inspector Denise Sales space, of South Yorkshire Police, mentioned: ‘Specialist officers have been within the space this afternoon and night, analyzing the scene and chatting with witnesses as we work to piece collectively the precise circumstances of this incident, what led to it and to establish these accountable.

‘What we all know to date is that the boy was with a gaggle of different folks, each kids and adults, within the Errington Street space when a white automobile is claimed to have pushed previous, firing photographs out of the window. The automobile left the realm heading in direction of East Financial institution Street.

‘Within the early phases of the investigation, as we proceed to collect proof, we’re exploring all strains of enquiry as to the motive of the incident.

‘I perceive and recognize the priority this information will trigger inside the area people significantly given the sufferer’s age, and to assist present some reassurance to residents, we can have an elevated presence within the space tonight and over the approaching days. This matter is an absolute precedence for us and it is crucial that anybody with data or issues speaks to an officer.

‘You can too cross data to us by way of 101, quoting incident quantity 516 of 12 January 2020.

‘I might additionally wish to remind people who if they do not really feel snug chatting with the police they’ll name the impartial charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or submit data by way of their web site crimestoppers-uk.org.’