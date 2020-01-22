Boy, 17, died after filming himself taking liquid morphine in drug-fuelled Christmas sleep-over

An adolescent died after filming himself taking liquid morphine throughout a drug-fuelled Christmas sleep-over at a good friend’s home, an inquest has heard.

Louis Ciampoli-Messiou was staying at his good friend’s home – additionally a younger teenager – in Bampton, Oxfordshire on December 26, 2018.

The pair had deliberate to take MDMA and hashish collectively, the coroner was informed.

However once they discovered a brown bottle of liquid morphine, which the good friend’s father had been prescribed, they determined to take the highly effective drug.

Oxfordshire Coroner Darren Salter stated: ‘On Louis’ cellphone, there was proof of leisure drug utilization and a selfie video taken by Louis.

‘There’s a selfie video on his cellphone at four.32am within the early hours of the day he died. It is just round 15 seconds lengthy however there’s some footage of Louis.

‘He seems to be excessive and there’s additionally, I feel within the video, a bottle that may be seen with some liquid in it.’

When ambulance crews arrived on the good friend’s residence Louis was discovered mendacity on his again on the ground of the bed room. He was not respiration, medics confirmed.

Louis, who studied Enterprise and Tourism at Abingdon and Witney School, was discovered to have taken 4 occasions what is taken into account to be a deadly dose of morphine.

, who died after falling right into a coma and struggling respiratory despair, had additionally taken two MDMA tablets and hashish previous to his loss of life, the inquest heard.

Performing Detective Inspector Ben Henley informed the inquest: ‘On the time of his passing, Louis was staying with a good friend. He had spent Christmas day together with his household however agreed to stick with his good friend in a single day.

‘We’re unlikely to ever be 100 per cent positive what happened. The one identified witness to what happened that night time is the good friend. What is thought is that in Christmas night time, Louis and his good friend took class A medication.

‘They went to sleep within the mattress at 3am to 4am. The good friend awakened at round 5pm and tried to wake Louis however couldn’t. He shouted for his dad and the daddy referred to as an ambulance.’

After Louis (pictured) was declared lifeless and police launched an investigation into whether or not any legal fees needs to be introduced. Nevertheless the police and the CPS determined to not pursue fees in opposition to anybody, the coroner was informed

Performing Det. Insp. Henley stated the good friend’s father had been prescribed numerous medicines, together with liquid morphine and 10 brown medication bottles had been discovered throughout the tackle.

The good friend had informed police how he had discovered a brown medication bottle in a bin and each he and Louis had drunk some, the inquest heard.

Lisa Ciampoli-Messiou, Louis’ mom, informed the inquest in Oxford: ‘Louis was a contented, nurturing and sort boy who had so many buddies. He had buddies from totally different areas of his life.

‘He was all the time a superb boy, I miss him very a lot as does everybody who beloved him.’

Robert Messiou, Louis’ father, stated: ‘I might describe Louis as a really type and comfortable boy who, regardless of the age of 17 years, by no means displayed the traits of a stroppy teenager.

‘As regards to medication, Louis was very knowledgeable and knew all of the dangers concerned. He was very inquisitive and requested questions on all types, together with medication. He was a properly beloved, really appreciated and actually good boy.’

Louis had been working part-time at his household’s enterprise, the inquest heard, whereas finding out and he break up his time between residing together with his mom, residing together with his father and staying at his good friend’s residence.

After Louis was declared lifeless and police launched an investigation into whether or not any legal fees needs to be introduced.

Nevertheless the police and the CPS determined to not pursue fees in opposition to anybody, the coroner was informed.

Each Louis and his good friend, who can’t be named for authorized causes, had been common customers of MDMA and hashish, the inquest heard.

Concluding the inquest, Mr Salter stated the reason for loss of life was morphine toxicity.

‘We have now heard from Performing Det. Insp. Henley that there was no proof of medicine or morphine being pressured upon Louis, so it seems that the medication had been taken of his personal volition however, in fact, tragically led to an overdose.

‘We can’t be sure however maybe he was unlikely to have had a big tolerance to the drug.’