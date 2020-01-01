Boy, 17, gunned down on News Year’s Eve in Brampton

Investigators are searching for witnesses after a young person was shot to loss of life in Brampton on New 12 months’s Eve.

Peel Regional Police say they responded to the incident within the space of Alderbury Cr. and Autumn Blvd.– close to Bramalea Rd. and Steeles Ave. E. — simply earlier than midnight in Brampton.

They’ve recognized the sufferer as 17-year-old Jordan Henry of Brampton.

Investigators say he died on the scene of the taking pictures.

Police are attempting to verify whether or not the taking pictures occurred exterior of a home get together.

They’re asking anybody with details about the incident to come back ahead.