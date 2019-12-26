Boy, 2, dies after being run over on Christmas Day by a car driven by his own father

By Natalia Penza For Mailonline

A two-year-old boy has died after being run over by his personal father on Christmas Day.

The tragic accident occurred in Ribeira de Frades close to the Portuguese college metropolis of Coimbra.

The boy’s father was reportedly reversing when he unintentionally hit the teenager.

He was rushed to hospital after the alarm was sounded round three.30pm on Wednesday however died of his accidents.

The 2-year-old died at Coimbra Paediatric Hospital’s A&E (pictured) after he was rushed there following preliminary makes an attempt to revive him on the scene

Native paper As Beiras stated the household lived in France however had returned to spend Christmas with kinfolk.

The household tragedy occurred only a day after a 60-year-old girl was killed by her personal brother in virtually an identical circumstances within the parish of Guidoes close to town of Trofa in northern Portugal.

She was additionally hit whereas her relative was reversing, round 6pm on Christmas Eve, and died after being trapped in opposition to a wall.

The sufferer has been named domestically as Fernanda Maia.

Her brother, who has not been named, informed police he had simply completed a standard household go to to want kinfolk a Merry Christmas.

Native stories stated he was breath-tested after the accident however informed site visitors officers he thought the automated automobile he was driving may have a ‘technical’ downside as a result of it started shifting backwards with out him realising.

The outcomes of the breath take a look at haven’t been made public.