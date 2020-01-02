Boy, 7, swallows an AIRPOD he got as a Christmas gift and is rushed to the ER

By Lauren Edmonds For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 09:24 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:27 EST, 2 January 2020

A seven-year-old Georgia boy was rushed to the emergency room after swallowing a part of a AirPod wi-fi headphone set he acquired as a Christmas current.

Kiara Stroud, the 2nd grader’s mom, acquired the stunning information whereas delivering mail for her job with USPS when her mom abruptly known as her on December 27.

‘She was like, “Okay, so QJ just choked on his AirPod”, and I am like what?’ Stroud instructed WSB-TV.

Her son was reportedly holding one of many AirPods in his mouth by the lengthy half when he by chance gulped the headset into his abdomen.

Pictured: X-Ray photographs present a part of an Apple AirPod headset lodged inside a 7-year-old boy’s abdomen after he by chance swallowed it on December 27

QJ (pictured) was rushed to Youngsters’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egelston after he reportedly was holding the an AirPod by the lengthy finish in his mouth

‘I instantly U-turned my truck,’ Stroud mentioned, recalling how she raced to Youngsters’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egelston.

In a Fb put up, Stroud reveals that she ‘drove [her] mail truck again on 2 wheels crying like a child.’

As soon as on the emergency room, X-Ray photographs of QJ’s abdomen present the AirPod lodged just under the rib cage.

Stroud mentioned: ‘We really noticed it as a result of it has metallic in it, so we might see it within the X-ray and I’m like, “This boy really swallowed his AirPod!”‘

In response to Stroud, the physician at Youngsters’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egelston had no concept what an AirPod was and was stunned on the ordeal.

‘She was like, “An AirPod? You know, it’s really unique. I never really heard of this,” and I’m like, “Yeah, it’s a wireless headset,” and he or she was simply amazed. I’ve by no means seen something prefer it,’ she mentioned.

Kiara Stroud (proper) mentioned the household didn’t ‘yell at him, didn’t curse, didn’t ask why, didn’t inform him he was too previous, didn’t disgrace him, and didn’t make the state of affairs worse’ when QJ (left) was taken to the ER

Pictured: an Apple AirPod wi-fi headphone set just like the one QJ acquired for Christmas

Stroud remained adamant that they would not disgrace QJ for the stunning mistake.

‘At the moment, we didn’t yell at him, didn’t curse, didn’t ask why, didn’t inform him he was too previous, didn’t disgrace him, and didn’t make the state of affairs worse,’ Stroud mentioned in a Fb put up.

‘He already felt unhealthy. He was scared and nervous. We let him know that every thing was going to be okay, stayed calm, and it helped him to chill out in order that the docs might do their jobs,’ she continued.

Though the boy was ‘very nervous’ about getting in hassle, he was much more frightened about how docs would take away the caught AirPod.

Medical doctors instructed QJ (pictured) that he wouldn’t want surgical procedure and the AirPod would naturally move by means of his system

Fortunately, docs assured the household that the AirPod would move by means of QJ’s physique by itself in just a few days and the boy had nothing to fret about.

Nonetheless, Stroud mentioned QJ did not need to be wherever close to his cellphone in case the AirPod unexpectedly linked and commenced enjoying music.

Stroud mentioned: ‘He was like, “Mom. I don’t want my phone,” as a result of he obtained a cellphone for Christmas as properly, and he’s like, “I don’t want to be near my phone. I don’t want it to connect to my phone and start playing music.” I’m like, “Oh my God.” He’s a loopy child.’

Stroud instructed WSB-TV that she’ll in all probability follow old school, wired headsets till her son was a bit older.