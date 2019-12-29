Boy, 8, dies of injuries from Christmas tree fire in Hemet that killed dad, 2 siblings

An Eight-year-old boy died over the weekend from accidents suffered in a Christmas tree hearth in Hemet that killed his father and two siblings, authorities mentioned.

The boy, whom authorities usually are not figuring out, died Saturday afternoon, in line with Hemet Hearth Chief Scott Brown. He had been in grave situation at UCI Medical Heart.

“We have not released the name of the child,” Brown mentioned. “I know it’s out there but we’re trying to be respectful to the family as they try and deal with the enormity of the situation.”

The hearth, which broke out shortly after 1 a.m. Friday in a second-story condo unit within the 100 block of North Alessandro Avenue, originated from a Christmas tree.

Three of the victims have been recognized as Juan Moreno, 41, and his youngsters Maris, 12, and Janessa, four.

Moreno went again inside in the home to rescue members of the family, Hemet Police Lt. Nate Miller mentioned Friday.

Investigators with the Hemet Hearth Division and the California Division of Forestry and Hearth Safety made the dedication on the reason for the hearth.

“This tragedy underscores how quickly a fire can spread,” Brown mentioned. “Smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan. Smoke alarms provide that critical early warning so you can get out quickly.”