Boy, 9, saves his grandmother from drowning after learning life-saving skills from YouTube 

By Vanessa Chalmers Well being Reporter For Mailonline

Revealed: 04:19 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:21 EST, 13 January 2020

A nine-year-old boy saved his grandmother from drowning within the bathtub utilizing expertise he had learnt from YouTube.

Kian Aliffe was staying with Angela Jones, 51, at her dwelling in Llangennech, Llanelli, South Wales, when he rescued her.

He heard a faint unusual sound coming from the toilet upstairs, regardless of being partially deaf and having his earphones in.

The teenager went to verify on Ms Jones and located her floating within the water along with her eyes open, after struggling a seizure.

Kian remembered seeing a video on YouTube of a woman being saved from drowning in a swimming pool.

The schoolboy knew he needed to carry Ms Jones’ head from the water and drain the tub so she would not return beneath.

When he knew she was secure, he ran to a neighbour’s home for assist earlier than ringing 999. Ms Jones is now recovering in hospital.

Kian Aliffe, 9, saved his grandmother, Angela Jones, 51, from drowning within the bathtub after she had a seizure utilizing expertise he had learnt from YouTube. They’re pictured collectively

Kian, pictured at dwelling in Llanelli, remembered seeing a video on YouTube of a woman being saved from drowning in a swimming pool and knew he needed to drain the tub water. He heard unusual noises coming from the toilet regardless of being partially deaf and carrying earphones

Kian’s mom, Hailey Davies, arrived on the scene similtaneously the ambulance, Wales On-line experiences.

She stated: ‘As quickly as I bought there I knew one thing was fallacious once I noticed Kian sitting outdoors the home. Then he informed me he was ready for an ambulance.

‘Not many adults would know what to do in that state of affairs – I’d crumble so the truth that he was on his personal and did not panic is superb.

‘What’s even stranger is that Kian is partially deaf and was listening to his earphones on the time so he solely heard a faint splash and a kind of shout of his identify.

‘I am all the time telling him “get off the internet” however he stated that he solely knew what to do after seeing a video on-line.’

Kian had seen a video which confirmed a woman having a seizure in a swimming pool earlier than being rescued by others.

Kian, who lives in Llanelli, stated: ‘I bear in mind seeing them pull the woman out of the water so I knew I needed to try to lean her head again and to unplug the water so she would not go beneath.

‘I did panic however knew I wanted to assist so tried to seek out somebody to assist and telephone the ambulance with me.’

Kian initially knocked on a neighbour’s door in desperation however bought no reply. He dialled 999 after which phoned his mom.

The household later realized that Ms Jones had fluid on the mind which was the doubtless reason for the seizure.

Docs stated if Kian wasn’t there, the state of affairs may have been rather a lot worse.

Ms Davies stated: ‘There is no such thing as a doubt in my thoughts that Kian saved my mum’s life and if he wasn’t there or did not know what to do, I dread to suppose what would have occurred.’