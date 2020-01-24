Boy beaten, another stabbed in fight near Lake Balboa middle school

A boy was crushed with a skateboard and one other was stabbed in a potential gang-related concern close to a Los Angeles center faculty Thursday afternoon, authorities mentioned.

The Los Angeles College Police Division obtained a name about three:30 p.m., throughout dismissal hours, a couple of combat occurring close to Mulholland Center College, Sgt. Rudy Perez mentioned.

When police arrived, a boy was being taken to a hospital with lacerations to his head and cuts on his hand. That boy was in possession of a pointy object, Perez mentioned.

One other boy confirmed up on the hospital on his personal with a stab wound, Perez mentioned. It appeared that there have been quite a few others concerned and police are detaining topics of curiosity.

Police at the moment are investigating the combat as an assault with a lethal weapon.

“Tomorrow the L.A. School Police Department will be patrolling with high visibility in the area,” Perez mentioned. “We will continue on this investigation until we get to the bottom of it.”