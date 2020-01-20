Boy, three, dies in caravan blaze and his brother, four, is left fighting for life

A 3-year-old boy died in a caravan blaze and his brother, 4, is now preventing for his life after they went for a weekend sleepover with their father who may solely save one among them from the flames.

Father Sean Harvey, 28, bravely rescued his four-year-old son from the inferno however the flames have been too robust for him to achieve his three-year-old brother.

Erin Harvey, 28, was instructed her ex-husband Sean and her eldest son have been in hospital after the blaze at a distant nation village.

Erin Harvey (proper, together with her sons) misplaced her youngest (left) in a tragic caravan hearth on the village of Ffair-Rhos

Locals instructed how Erin rang them in a state panic asking what had occurred to her youngest little one.

Subsequent-door neighbour Miriam Connolly, 54, mentioned: ‘I did not have the center to inform her that her little boy had died.

‘It’s so tragic, he was such a stunning little boy who liked coming keep together with his dad at weekends. I instructed her to get in contact with the police – it is so heartbreaking.’

Tree surgeon Mr Harvey was residing in a caravan in his stepmother’s backyard after breaking apart with the boys’ mom final August.

The three have been asleep within the caravan at 5am on Sunday morning when a blaze broke out, potential from fault.

Neighbour Mrs Connolly and her husband Sean have been woken by shouts and a plant pot being thrown at their window.

Erin Harvey (pictured) frantically rang locals within the distant village asking the place her youngest son was after he died in a fireplace

Mrs Connolly, 54, mentioned: ‘They kicked the fence down to return to us for assist. It was horrific. He was carrying his eldest boy in his arms, the poor tot had no eyebrows left.

‘His father was in his underpants and the pores and skin had been burned off his neck, shoulders and again.

‘He is had tried so arduous to get again into the caravan to achieve his different little boy however it as an inferno. It went up in a matter of seconds.’

Pictured: The scene after the blaze engulfed a caravan, killing the three-year-old and leaving a four-year-old preventing for his life

The couple mentioned Sean was working an electrical cable from the home into the two-berth touring caravan within the village of Ffair-Rhos, close to Aberystwyth, Cardiganshire.

Mr Connolly, 55, mentioned: ‘Sean was screaming: ‘My boy’s lifeless. my boy’s lifeless. I’ve killed my boy. I used to be telling him that nobody had killed anyone – however he was in such a state.

‘The caravan went up like a tinder field, we have been making an attempt to reassure him he did all the pieces he may to save lots of his little one.

Pictured: A cordon blocks off the scene in Ffair-Rhos, the place a father frantically tried to save lots of his sons however misplaced one little one

‘We ran a chilly bathtub for him and his little boy, they have been each in excessive ache. They requested for potato peelings that are alleged to be good for burns.’

Sean and his eldest son have been taken to hospital in Aberystwyth. The boy was later flown by air ambulance to a particular burns unit in Bristol the place he’s in a crucial situation.

Mr Connolly mentioned: ‘Sean is a stunning man, he is at all times obtained time to have a chat, He loves these boys a lot. They have been a pleasant little household, we might hear his enjoying with the boys within the backyard.

Sean Harvey (pictured, left) saved his eldest son (proper) from the hearth, however couldn’t save the youngest (left)

‘I do know they have been working an extension cable from the home into the caravan and that is what the police and hearth service are .’

Lancashire-born Sean is in a steady situation in hospital together with his father Tony at his bedside.

Erin, who lives within the close by village of Pontrhydfendegaid, was being comforted by police and kin.

One other neighbour mentioned: ‘The entire village is in shock, it isn’t the kind of factor that occurs right here.

‘However this can be a close-knit group the place individuals look out for one another and we will likely be there for the household.’

Forensic officers and a fireplace investigation workforce have been sifting via the gutted stays of the touring caravan to find what began the hearth.

A serious incident room has been arrange at 15 miles away in Aberystwyth the place police are asking for details about what they described as a ‘extremely traumatic incident’.

Detective Chief Superintendent Steve Cockwell mentioned: ‘We acquired a name at 5.35am as we speak a few caravan on hearth within the village of Ffair-Rhos.

‘Inquiries to date lead us to consider that three individuals have been contained in the caravan on the time the hearth broke out.

‘These have been a father and two youngsters – a four-year-old, and a little bit boy who we consider to have been aged three.

‘Whereas the daddy and the eldest little one have been capable of get out of the caravan, the youthful of the siblings was tragically discovered deceased inside.

‘Our ideas are together with his household at this extraordinarily tough and traumatic time, and specialist officers have been put in place to assist them.

‘The daddy is at the moment in a steady situation in hospital, whereas the four-year-old is crucial however steady. Each suffered burns.’

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed CID officers have been known as into the inquiry due to the character of the hearth.

Little one Supt Cockwell added: ‘This was a tragic incident, and we will likely be doing all we will to seek out solutions for the household, whose world may have been torn aside by this morning’s occasions.

‘We’re additionally working intently with Mid and West Wales Hearth and Rescue Service who have been in attendance when our officers arrived.

‘We wish to thank our colleagues on the hearth service for his or her professionalism in coping with what turned out to be a extremely traumatic incident.

‘We wish to converse to anybody who was within the Ffair Rhos space across the time of the hearth, who may need info that would assist our investigation.’