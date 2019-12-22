Boy, two, who was ‘allergic to Christmas’ can meet Santa for the first time thanks to skin cream

A two-year-old boy whose extreme reactions left him ‘allergic to Christmas’ has overcome his pores and skin situation because of a ‘magic’ cream.

Lukas Wojciechowski has suffered with eczema since he was two weeks previous. It was typically so extreme he may barely be touched.

He could not be close to tinsel, cuddly toys and even Santa’s coat as a result of artificial supplies produced painful rashes on his fingers.

He had a flare up on Christmas Day final yr that was so extreme he awoke with weeping, indignant, open sores on his legs and spent the day in tears.

However earlier this yr his mom heard about Balmonds Pores and skin Salvation cream on Fb and inside a month his pores and skin had began to clear up.

This yr, for the primary time, he has been in a position to benefit from the festive season, and has already been to see Santa in his grotto thrice.

His mom Shannon Harle, 22, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, stated: ‘It stopped the itch, healed the injuries and moisturised his dry pores and skin.

‘It is positively a magic cream.

‘I posted in one among teams on Fb about my son’s pores and skin and somebody who works for Balmonds messaged me about sending me a pattern to see if it could assist him.

‘This time final yr he was allergic to Father Christmas however this yr, we have already taken him to see him thrice.

This yr for the primary time he has been in a position to benefit from the festive season, and has already been to see Santa in his grotto thrice. Pictured: Lukas visiting Santa and ‘Elsa’ along with his sister, Elisia

‘I am trying ahead to Christmas Eve and him with the ability to cuddle up on the couch in his pyjamas, with out squirming in ache.

‘He used to cry in ache each time he tried to take a step. Now he is working round the home singing Christmas songs – it is completely fantastic.’

Lukas’ eczema started when he was two weeks previous as a small patch of dry pores and skin on his ankles and shortly turned extreme.

By the point he was a month previous, his legs and ankles have been lined in scaly, tough pores and skin and he wanted to put on tights to go exterior – even in summer time – as grass and the sunshine made it worse.

The information of his toes have been so uncooked and peeling that he seemed as if he had sunburn and Lukas would scratch the weeping pores and skin on his legs till it bled.

It meant the toddler held again from studying to stroll as even easy laminate flooring within the household’s residence would break the already sore pores and skin on the soles of his ft.

Steroids prescribed by the toddler’s GP initially labored however then ache returned.

Christmas 2018 was one of many hardest instances, because the chilly climate makes his pores and skin worse.

Ms Harle stated: ‘He could not eat chocolate from his introduction calendar or put on the fluffy pyjamas his grandma purchased him to cuddle up in at Christmas.

‘Whereas most two year-olds are getting excited in regards to the twinkly lights on the Christmas tree, we needed to maintain him away in case his pores and skin reacted to the decorations.

‘Christmas Eve wasn’t magical for him as he spent a lot of the evening rubbing his legs collectively in mattress, like traditional. So on Christmas Day, he awoke with weeping, indignant, open sores on his legs.’

Keep-at-home mom of 4 Ms Harle found the cream, which prices £7.99 for a 30ml tub, in March.

She places it on on daily basis earlier than bedtime.

Inside a month of utilizing the cream the painful pores and skin on Lukas’ legs had cleared.

He’s now a happier toddler and is obsessive about the cuddly toys he beforehand could not play with, and is worked up about his third Christmas.

Ms Harle stated he’s having fun with festive actions along with his siblings that he missed out on final yr.

He has two sisters Elisia, 4, and Isabelle, and a step brother Bailey, 5.

They reside with Ms Harle’s fiance Ben, 26, a medical provides employee, in Kettering.

Ms Harle stated: ‘It is so beautiful seeing him sat barefoot across the tree along with his brothers and sisters.’