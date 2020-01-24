BoycottShikara trends after Vidhu Vinod Chopra asks Kashmiri Pandits to ‘move on’

A nonetheless from Shikara

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sincere assertion in regards to the movie – Shikara – being a approach telling folks that they wanted to maneuver on 30 years after the exodus of Kashmiri pandits, appears to have backfired on the director. Twitter blasted Chopra for not solely trivialising the problem however for additionally utilizing a delicate matter to advertise his movie.

It was on the particular screening of the movie that Vidhu had mentioned that nearly half of his crew on the movie had been Muslims and labored on the movie regardless of figuring out the plot. He mentioned that the movie was made with an try and heal the battle between two mates. After the backlash, Rahul Pandita, the author of the story defended the movie and wrote on Twitter, “I am a Kashmiri Pandit who lost everything in 1990, while you were doing God knows what in Bombay. I am the writer of #shikara and I would not let anyone compromise on the Pandit story. I will not betray the memory of those who fell to the bullets of radical Islamists.”

“#BoycottShikara this is typical VVC, Muslims apologist movie where again Ppl who butchered KPs will be shown as victims and true Muslims and only handful terrorists killed KPs. It will also show how Muslims friends helped KPs which is all bull. Shit. KP should oppose aggressively,” one person wrote, “#BoycottShikara after hearing Rahul pandita and vidhu vinod chopra and their talks of whitewashing the sins of Muslims of kashmir who drove them out and instead blaming others..no question is there to watch this movie !! Instead will wait for @vivekagnihotri movie !!,” wrote one other.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra at Shikara Trailer launch

Vivek Agnihotri’s take

“I seriously have no idea what he actually said because these days most news clips are edited out of context. Whatever he said is his prerogative and I can’t comment on that. However, what I know is, people can be forgiven when they realise their mistake and when they’re seeking forgiveness. You can’t go and forgive someone with a gun in his hand and is looking for the first opportunity to kill and destroy you. Rather than forgive, you have to defend yourself against such an aggressor and find justice, if possible,” Deccan Chronicle quoted Vivek Agnihotri, who’s making a movie on Kashmiri Pandits and their mass exodus.