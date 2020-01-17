Boyfriend discovers his girlfriend uses the kettle they share to sterilise her menstrual cup 

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:13 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:24 EST, 17 January 2020

A person has recounted the shock and horror he felt when he found his girlfriend had used their shared kettle to boil her menstrual cup.

The UK-based boyfriend defined that her actions got here to mild when the cup fell out of the kettle as he modified the water to make himself a cuppa.

Taking to the Iamthea**gap sub-Reddit, the so-called KettleDude, stated his girlfriend of two years had been utilizing the cup for 2 months when he found she was utilizing the kettle to scrub it.

Menstrual cups have to be sterilised with boiling water in-between makes use of, in a selected separate pot, but the ‘very organised’ girlfriend didn’t see the issue with utilizing the kettle, which led to an argument.

Folks referred to as her behaviour ‘disgusting and gross’ within the thread and suggested Kettle Dude to both purchase one other kettle or discover one other girlfriend.

A UK man going by Kettle Dude on Reddit revealed he was disgusted to search out that his girlfriend of two years was utilizing their shared kettle to boil her menstrual cup. Pictured: a tea-lover making herself a cup of tea

The boyfriend, who described himself as a ‘laid again’ man, defined he had been supportive of his girlfriend’s utilizing a menstrual cup from the model Mooncup after discussing her well being and sanitary merchandise might price a reasonably penny.

With the intention to be sterilised, a menstrual cup must be put in boiling water for at the least 5 minutes.

Mooncup, which was a pioneer of the sustainable silicon sanitary product advises to purchase ‘a pan you utilize only for this function’ with a view to carry the sanitation.

Kettle Dude defined he went to empty the kettle earlier than making himself a recent cup of tea and found the gadget, asking: ‘Babe, why is your menstrual cup within the kettle?!’

Menstrual cups just like the one above (inventory image) have to be sterilised in boiling water for 5 to seven minutes. The Redditor was disgusted to search out his girlfriend used their kettle greater than as soon as

His accomplice shrugged it off, replying that it was not the primary time she had boiled her cup within the shared kettle.

‘Who of their proper thoughts would use it to boil one thing that collects blood from inside you?’ Kettle Dude requested the thread.

Reddit customers agreed the girlfriend’s behaviour was not acceptable.

‘That is each disgusting and a criminal offense in opposition to tea. Appears to be like like she’s gotten to used to you going with the circulate haha,’ one stated.

‘As a feminine… what within the cinnamon toast f*** is unsuitable with that girl,’ stated one other.

One other commenter suggested: ‘Both get her a silicone storage and steriliser cup or get a brand new girlfriend. However EWWWWWWW no.’

Reddit was disgusted with the story and stated Kettle Dude wanted to get his personal kettle or a brand new girlfriend

‘I do not assume it’s a necessity to have a selected pot you solely use for that function as longas you wash it totally. Water is being boiled in it anyhow so it is sterilising the pan as you go. Doing it in a kettle nonetheless is fairly gross,’ one other weighed in.

‘Get your self a brand new kettle, one thing that is noticeably completely different. Use the previous one and solely that to scrub the cup, and a brand new one for teas.’

‘I nearly vomited on the title. And once more whereas studying. Who the f*** truly thinks this an inexpensive factor to do??? It’s disgusting. I might veer into dump territory for me, that is unfathomable. You DRINK FROM THE KETTLE… okay,’ stated one other.

‘Mentally I might by no means use it once more. It could by no means be “clean” once more to me,’ one wrote.