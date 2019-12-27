BPSSC SI Result 2019: Bihar Police Recruitment Result in January

BPSSC SI Prelims end result 2019: Daroga, Sergeant And the results of the Joint Preliminary Competitors Examination for the put up of Assistant Jail Superintendent (Bihar Daroga Examination Outcome 2019) will come by the top of January. In keeping with the Police Below Service Fee, the results of the preliminary written examination will take a month. About 5 lakh candidates appeared within the examination carried out by the Fee on 22 December.

20 Guna candidates might be chosen

The mixed competitors examination might be accomplished in three phases. Candidates might be chosen for the primary examination on the idea of preliminary written examination. Almost 20 occasions i.e. 50 thousand of candidates might be chosen for the primary examination. Lastly, there might be a bodily effectivity take a look at. On the idea of the primary examination, 6 occasions the overall posts of Daroga, Sergeant and Assistant Jail Superintendent might be chosen for the bodily effectivity take a look at. This quantity 14 is greater than thousand. After the bodily examination, the appointment of the lastly chosen candidates might be beneficial.

495 Facilities had been constructed within the state

495 Facilities had been arrange throughout the state for joint preliminary competitors examination. The examination was carried out in two shifts at these facilities. Bihar Police Below Service Fee had issued admit card to five. 86 lakh candidates. Within the first shift of the examination, there was a ruckus at every heart of Nawada and Ara. The primary shift examination on the Nawada Middle was boycotted by the candidates. On the similar time, the examination was completed after the uproar on the Ara Middle. The fee is investigating the uproar at each the facilities.