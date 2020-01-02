Brackets Revealed For 2020 WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

WWE revealed the groups for the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Crew Traditional final night time throughout NXT. Click on right here for our full WWE NXT outcomes.

The corporate has now revealed the brackets for the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Crew Traditional. There are a whole lot of nice combos attainable. The primary spherical can even embrace some attention-grabbing matches that may very well be unimaginable to look at as effectively.

Imperium vs. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler)

Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster

Grizzled Younger Veterans vs. Kushida and a thriller companion

Gallus vs. The Undisputed Period

The concept of Gallus vs Undisputed Period within the first spherical may be very thrilling. One other observe that shouldn’t be neglected is that Kushida is ready to have a thriller companion. Let’s see whether it is somebody we already know or a brand new NXT Famous person making their debut.