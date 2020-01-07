Brad Pitt Admits His Personal Life Is A ‘Disaster’

Say it ain’t so, Brad Pitt!

The 56-year-old movie star popped up Monday on Marc Maron‘s long-running fashionable WTF podcast alongside fellow A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio. The pair talked about their careers, and filmmaking typically, however one thing attention-grabbing — and unhappy — occurred when the dialog turned private.

It began with a stroll down reminiscence lane, and a dialogue in regards to the paparazzi.

At one level, Maron received right into a dialog with Leo about his meteoric rise to fame in his early 20s. When the favored host requested the film icon simply when he realized his life would by no means be the identical, DiCaprio responded with a gem, saying (beneath):

“It was a movie known as Titanic. I used to be off on location doing motion pictures … I used to be in my early 20s. I by no means bothered to search for a home and simply stayed in my mother’s home [until then].”

As soon as the long-lasting James Cameron movie hit theaters, all the pieces modified, and Leo went on to inform the complete story of how the paparazzi hounded him publicly for years after. Maron then jumped again in, asking if the photogs nonetheless hound the star of The Revenant now like they did years in the past.

It's been a hell of a journey for these two over the previous few years of divorce wrangling and household rift rumors.

“I’ve been able to escape a lot more,” DiCaprio admitted — and that made Pitt pipe up along with his personal tackle the state of affairs. Responding to Leo’s relative fall-back from the limelight as of late, the Combat Membership star known as him out, saying:

“I’m a little disgruntled with you. [Meanwhile] I’m just like, trash mag fodder. Because of my disaster of a personal life, probably.”

Yikes!!!

However, like, he’s not improper about it… ya know?!

Disastrous Days

Few individuals had been most likely extra excited to see the calendar flip away from 2019 than the favored Seven actor. His relationship with estranged ex-wife Angelina Jolie is rocky, to say the least. Their contentious breakup has prolonged all the way down to co-parenting their kids, with Pitt the odd one out as Jolie’s brood largely appears to distance themselves from him.

Seemingly misplaced, Pitt has been on the middle of varied random romance rumors all year long, too. And his repeated re-connections to Jennifer Aniston have everyone shaking their head, contemplating her personal (comparatively) new debut again on the singles market. However will something come of it? Ought to something come of it?!

What do U take into consideration Pitt’s private life, Perezcious readers?? And that remark — self-deprecating humor, or a glimpse right into a troubled soul? Possibly slightly little bit of each?! Sound OFF together with your take within the feedback (beneath)…