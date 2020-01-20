Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Connecting Backstage At The SAG Awards Is EVERYTHING!

Speak about a memorable second!

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited backstage on the SAG Awards on Sunday night time, giving followers and viewers SO a lot to speak about on social media and setting off a press firestorm! The entire thing was captured on digicam, too, making it even higher for us! LOLz!

Associated: Brad Pitt Says Bradley Cooper Helped Him Get Sober!

It began when Pitt gave an acceptance speech for his Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Supporting Function for his work in As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood. Throughout the second, as you’ll be able to see beneath, he quipped about enjoying a man who “doesn’t get on with his wife,” when the cameras reduce to the previous sitcom actress, showcasing her response:

Thanks #SAGAwards for giving a really clear take a look at Jennifer Aniston’s face when Brad Pitt joked enjoying a “guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife” was a stretch. pic.twitter.com/rpbVxtF5Ov — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) January 20, 2020

And so, the stage was set, and the Seven actor shortly retreated backstage post-speech. Then, this pic was snapped by THR whereas he stopped the whole lot he was doing to observe the previous Mates star’s win an award and provides her personal acceptance speech throughout the Sunday particular:

The cutest second of the night time? Brad Pitt made positive to catch Jennifer Aniston’s #SAGAwards win backstage pic.twitter.com/bfOF2M3wEe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

Awww! Supportive exes… Adore it! After the 50-year-old completed her speech — she received for her efficiency in The Morning Present, BTW — she, too, popped backstage to make the media rounds. And that’s when worlds collided! The 56-year-old Battle Membership actor and his ex-wife had a joyous, emotional reunion of types that was caught on digicam for the world to see, and we significantly can’t cease desirous about it now:

To steal a line from one in every of Aniston’s long-time co-stars… may these two BE any cuter?! LOLz!!!

Social media erupts!

Not surprisingly, EVERYBODY had one thing to say about Pitt and Aniston’s momentous reunion. These two haven’t been collectively for 15 years now, however to see their faces backstage — and to listen to all of the highly-opinionated reactions to the second — you’d suppose they have been the one celeb couple alive! Ha!

“Brad,” one responder wrote in adoration, “when u win the Oscar, propose to Jen live—I swear it will reverse climate change. Fingers crossed. Love, a regular person in love with my soul mate💓”

That’s cute!

“Jennifer Aniston is awesome,” wrote one other Twitter person, displaying barely, umm, much less adoration for Pitt. “Most forgiving particular person on the planet. Nonetheless want she was with [Justin Theroux], although.” Yikes! Nonetheless, others have been divided on your complete factor, with followers writing issues like this:

“Brad knows Jen is good people and deserves good things, and he is just genuinely happy for her. That’s all.”

And extra:

“Is it just me or are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston becoming the Ross and Rachel of this awards season? #WillTheyOrWontThey”

Ha! However others have been extra pessimistic in regards to the assembly — and extra particularly, about Pitt himself, for seemingly returning to his ex once more figuring out the state he initially left Aniston in after so a few years with Angelina Jolie. One reducing tweet learn:

“Let’s see him get together with his children. He gets adulation for growing hair and smiling. Angie’s herding kids daily. Give her an award.”

And one other person added:

“15 years ago, they broke up because fell for another woman with whom he ended up having 6 kids. Move on.”

There was extra:

“I’d infinitely choose Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston to get collectively than see both of them ever get again with Brad Pitt”

…and extra:

“Have we forgotten that Brad cheated on Jennifer after which went on to publicly humiliate her? Or are we doing that factor the place we blame the opposite lady, Angelina, and try to make it appear to be she’s some witch that forged a spell on him? Please. He wants to go away Jennifer alone.”

…and extra:

“Borderline hysterical people, mostly women, forgetting that Brad Pitt HAD Jennifer Aniston, chose to have an affair, chose to leave her, divorce her and marry the other woman. It’s nice that they are civil but personally, that’s not something I’m rushing back to with open arms 🤷‍♀️”

Yeah. You get the concept.

What do YOU suppose, although, Perezcious readers?! Are you loving Brad and Jen’s newest mini-reunion, or does it really feel soiled to you based mostly on Pitt’s previous conduct and observe file??

We need to hear from you! Sound OFF about the whole lot within the feedback (beneath)…