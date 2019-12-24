Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston ‘Have A Real Bond’ Now Following Years Of Drama!

We guess it truly is water below the bridge for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston!

It’s exhausting to not really feel immediately transported again to 2005 each time we hear these two names collectively, proper? When this former Hollywood tremendous couple famously ended their marriage over a decade in the past, it despatched shockwaves via the trade which are nonetheless felt (and written about) at present.

Regardless of years of rumors, salacious headlines, and actual marital drama between them, latest reviews declare issues couldn’t be going higher for the amicable exes proper now!

In line with the most recent from Us Weekly, the 50-year-old Mates alum and 56-year-old Oscar winner are on actually good phrases! You realize, the form of phrases the place you don’t wince each time you stumble upon one another?

The outlet’s supply dished:

“They’ve at all times cared about one another, they usually suppose fondly of their time collectively. For Jen, seeing Brad is like seeing a pricey outdated pal once more. They’ve an actual bond.“

Good!

One might virtually depend this as its personal success story — particularly once you cease and contemplate how the pair’s painful break up and different contentious movie star breakups have performed out within the public eye.

We imply, Brad and Jen actually used to fall below the “OTP” class and the highway to their present dynamic wasn’t a straightforward one. The insider recalled how Aniston (and the remainder of the world) thought Pitt “was her soulmate” earlier than their five-year marriage ended.

As our readers know, the Advert Astra star famously moved on from his failed union earlier than the ink had even dried together with his now ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. The outdated rumors have it the 2 fell for one another whereas filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which additionally got here out in 2005. Jen, for her half, went on to marry and later divorce Justin Theroux in 2017 after two years of marriage.

” width=”430″> Again within the day, when these two have been nonetheless a sizzling merchandise! / (c) WENN

However as we’ve been reporting lately, Brad and Jen have made nice strides of their friendship currently!

We instructed you ways the poppa of six attended the actress’ 50th birthday celebration again in February. And fewer than per week in the past, the As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood actor made a conspicuously pleasant look at his ex’s star-studded Christmas occasion at her house in Bel-Air. Sources even instructed ET he was one of many first to reach and final to go away!

So, yeah. By all accounts, we’re inclined to agree that issues are all good right here!

With awards season proper across the nook, we should always anticipate these good vibes to maintain flowing! A distinct insider defined to Us:

“Jen and Brad are mates and infrequently join. There’s no likelihood potential run-in between Jen and Brad [on the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and SAG Awards] shall be tense or uncomfortable.”

Perezcious readers, obtained something to say about all of this? Do YOU see these two ever giving their romance a strive once more sometime, or, ought to we simply relish on this candy friendship and go away the previous prior to now?

