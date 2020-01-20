Brad Pitt took dwelling the award for Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Supporting Position on the SAG Awards on Sunday evening — and took the chance to check out somewhat standup comedy!

Apparently along with being scorching, proficient, and ageless the attractive star can be hilarious, making enjoyable of himself, his relationships, and his As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood director, Quentin Tarantino.

He started by joking about his single life, joking concerning the award:

“I gotta add this to my Tinder profile.”

Ha! Brad Pitt’s Tinder profile ought to simply be three phrases: “Actually Brad Pitt.”

Brad subsequent dropped a severe burn straight out of a Comedy Central Roast on Quentin Tarantino, saying:

“I want to thank my co-stars: Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley’s feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet… Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.”

Oh snap! Quentin’s predilection for podiatry is well-known, and might be seen constantly on show in his movies. You’ve most likely seen…

” width=”580″> Only a completely regular shot with Margaret Qualley’s ft middle body in As soon as Upon A Time in Hollywood. / (c) Warner Bros/YouTube

Lastly, Brad acquired somewhat self-deprecating with regard to his personal failed marriages, saying sarcastically:

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part — a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch. It’s big.”

We’re glad Brad can hold such an excellent humorousness after all of the reviews of very severe squabbles — and ongoing authorized battles — with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Contemplating the character he performs in As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood is accused of murdering his spouse to get out of the wedding, it’s a fairly risqué joke! Clearly he may even have been speaking about his different ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, however contemplating how she was him as he made the joke we expect they’re getting alongside fairly effectively as of late…

” width=”580″> Discover somebody who seems at you want Jennifer Aniston watching Brad Pitt make jokes on the SAG Awards. / (c) TNT/YouTube

However Brad acquired severe, too, shifting gears to say:

“Each of us in this room, we know pain, we know loneliness, we bring that to the screen. We know moments of grace, we’ve had moments of wisdom, we bring that to the screen. We’ve all had a laugh at our ridiculousness, and we know funny and we bring that to screen. And god damn, I think that’s a worthy endeavor.”

Watch the wonderful full speech (under)!

