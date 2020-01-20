Brad Pitt jokes it was easy to play a ‘guy who gets high and doesn’t get on with his wife’

Brad Pitt and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston reunited backstage and congratulated one another for profitable Display screen Actors Guild awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Pitt took residence the award for finest supporting actor in a nod to his work on Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Aniston bought the award for her work in The Morning Present, the drama streamed on Apple TV and which additionally stars Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell.

Pictures taken again stage present Pitt and Aniston holding every others’ fingers briefly and smiling.

Brad Pitt (left) and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston (proper) share a second backstage on the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday

The previous spouses congratulated one another for profitable awards on the ceremony

Pitt momentarily grasps his ex-wife’s left hand as she walks away

Moments earlier, Pitt was seen watching his ex-wife on a tv display backstage as she gave her acceptance speech.

Pitt poked enjoyable at his being single and director Quentin Tarantino’s foot fetish throughout his acceptance speech after profitable the award for finest supporting actor.

‘I’ve so as to add this to my Tinder profile,’ the actor quipped as he held the statue for his work on Tarantino’s As soon as Upon A Time in Hollywood.

As Pitt was introduced because the winner, the digicam panned to Aniston, who applauded the announcement.

Moments later, Aniston would obtain her personal statue, profitable for finest actress in a drama.

Pitt was then seen backstage watching on a tv display as his ex-wife gave her personal acceptance speech.

Pitt flashes a smile throughout his acceptance speech after profitable the perfect supporting actor award on the Display screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday

‘I’ve so as to add this to my Tinder profile,’ the actor quipped as he held the statue for his work on Tarantino’s As soon as Upon A Time in Hollywood

Aniston applauded and seemed on approvingly throughout his acceptance speech on Sunday

The previous spouses, each of whom are reportedly single, seem like supportive of each other

Aniston would ultimately be introduced because the winner of an award for finest actress in a drama sequence

‘Thanks, my brothers, my sisters. This implies a lot. Greater than I can probably fathom,’ Pitt mentioned as he took the rostrum.

‘I need you to know I watch every part. I watch you all, and the work has been mesmerizing. So I thanks.’

Pitt then laughed at Tarantino’s well-known foot fetish.

‘I wish to thank my co-stars, Leo [DiCaprio], Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s toes,’ Pitt mentioned.

Wow issue: Jennifer Aniston earned a shock win within the Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Drama Collection

Pitt is seen watching Aniston give her acceptance speech on a tv display backstage

‘Critically, Quentin has separated extra girls from their footwear and the TSA.’

Pitt then listed a who’s who of actors that he has credited with making him higher at his craft.

‘Everyone knows what we do is a workforce sport, and we elevate one another. And I started working with some wonderful individuals – Mr. [Al] Pacino, Mr. [Bruce] Dern, Kurt Russell, Leo, Dakota [Fanning]…You elevated my sport. I definitely hope I did the identical for you.’

Pitt then joked that he did not must do a lot performing for his function in Tarantino’s movie.

‘Let’s be trustworthy. It was a tough half. A man who will get excessive, takes his shirt off and would not get on together with his spouse,’ Pitt mentioned because the viewers roared in laughter.

‘It was a giant stretch.’

Pitt, in fact, made headline information in September 2016 when he and his then-wife, Angelina Jolie, shocked the world in saying their divorce.

Aniston posed together with her award after her acceptance speech on Sunday

Pitt flashes a smile whereas holding the statue on the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday

Pitt continued: ‘Hear, I really like our neighborhood a lot. It has been wonderful to me.

‘I’ve met so many wonderful individuals alongside the way in which. Every of us on this room, you realize, we all know ache, we all know loneliness. We carry that to the display.

‘We all know moments of grace. We now have had moments of knowledge. We carry that to the display.

‘We now have all had amusing at our ridiculousness. We all know humorous, and we carry that to the display. And I believe that could be a worthy endeavor.’

Pitt concluded his speech by saying: ‘I’ve been banging away at this factor for 30 years.

‘I believe the straightforward math is a few tasks work, and a few do not, and there’s no cause to belabor both one.

‘Simply get on to the subsequent and hold telling tales. Thanks for this.

‘My love and respect. Benefit from the night, as a result of tomorrow it’s again to work.’

When he was requested by the information media why he made his speech so private, Pitt mentioned: ‘You gotta make it private, or it isn’t grounded. It would not land.

‘I make every part private—to a fault.’