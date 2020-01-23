Brad Pitt on passing on playing Neo in ‘The Matrix’: “I took the red pill”

Brad Pitt has spoken about passing up on the prospect to play Neo in The Matrix in a brand new interview.

The actor was honoured with the Maltin Trendy Grasp Award on the Santa Barbara Worldwide Movie Pageant yesterday (January 22), the place he took half in an In Dialog occasion.

Movie critic Leonard Maltin, who the award is called after, requested Pitt to disclose what roles he remembered passing up on. After being initially reluctant to reveal these components, the actor stated: “I’ll give you one, only one, because I really believe it was never mine.”

The Matrix

He went on to say he had been provided the function of Neo, saying: “I did pass on The Matrix. I took the red pill. That’s the only one I’m naming… I wasn’t offered two or three. Only the first one. Just to clarify that. I come from a place, maybe it’s my upbringing, if I didn’t get it, then it wasn’t mine. I really believe [the role] was never mine. It’s not mine. It was someone else’s and they go and make it. I really do believe in that.”

Pitt added: “If we were doing a show on the great movies I’ve passed on, we would need two nights.”

In the meantime, a fourth instalment in The Matrix franchise was confirmed final yr. The subsequent movie within the sequence is presently set for launch on Might 21, 2021 – the identical day as John Wick four. Each motion pictures will characteristic Keanu Reeves within the lead function.

Matrix co-creator Lana Wachowski is directing the upcoming sequel, which is able to star Reeves alongside the likes of Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris and Jada Pinkett Smith.