Brad Pitt Pokes Fun At Himself AGAIN In Film Fest Acceptance Speech! Watch!

Um, when did Brad Pitt get so freakin’ humorous??

The As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood star completely slayed the room together with his acceptance speech on the SAG Awards on Sunday, roasting director Quentin Tarantino and poking enjoyable at himself and his relationship issues alongside the best way.

Now he’s again at it with the self deprecating humor — maybe to counteract the “hubris issues” he says he’s affected by after getting so many accolades recently.

On Wednesday evening Brad was honored with one other award, this one on the Santa Barbara Worldwide Movie Competition. Presenting him with the Maltin Fashionable Masters Award was David Fincher, who directed the star in early hits Se7en and Combat Membership. After a beautiful introduction, Brad got here out and tore the roof off the place, quipping:

“That’s so god rattling humorous. If you happen to might hear the best way we rip on one another weekly… That was so sort! That was so good! He’s by no means mentioned that s**t to me ever! Ever!”

He additionally thanked the person for whom the award is known as, movie critic Leonard Maltin, who offered a reel displaying Brad’s years of labor in cinema.

Brad as soon as once more put his roastmaster’s jacket on, saying:

“I’ve all the time appreciated your phrases on movie… I discover you a bit judgy. A little judgy. I assumed that was a fairly good presentation although, I might say we had a very good begin, a pair logic points alongside the best way. Your protagonist, eh, just a few lulls, however good end. Massive end. I’m gonna provide you with three stars.”

Ha! Movie critic burn!

Brad then turned it again on himself, joking:

“It’s things like this and nights like these that tell me… I’m old. I’ve been around a while, been doing this for a bit. Like I can’t do night shoots anymore. I’ll gladly hand a stunt over to a stunt man. I no longer remember the first rule of Fight Club.”

Ha! Brad ought to win extra awards simply to get his standup routine down; he actually is placing collectively a good 5! LOLz!

He additionally joked about his previous coiffure decisions, reflecting:

“I’ve mates right here within the viewers which have recognized me since I had a mullet. Once I moved out right here within the late ’80s, if you happen to keep in mind Bono or like Andre Agassi at the moment? They might have genuflected in the event that they noticed me.”

OMG! The picture of Andre Agassi bowing all the way down to the superior mullet is actually hysterical!

See Brad’s full speech, together with the common-or-garden and grateful components together with the hilarious (beneath)!

