Brad Pitt spending Christmas 2019 with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston? Here’s the truth

Brad Pitt and Jennifer AnistonGetty Photos

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are busy spending Christmas 2019 with their respective family and friends. There have been stories that Brad Pitt was invited by his ex-wife Jennifer to attend a tree-trimming social gathering. However in accordance with a current report, Brad goes to spend the vacation season his youngsters and Aniston.

Earlier final week, Brad Pitt celebrated his 56th birthday and was accompanied by his youngsters he shares together with his former spouse Angelina Jolie. It was additionally reported across the identical time that he intends to rejoice the Christmas vacation with them as properly.

Nevertheless, as per a current report by Ladies’s Day Australia, Brad Pitt is all set to spend Christmas 2019 together with his youngsters however this time he will likely be accompanied by none aside from his former spouse Jennifer Aniston. As per the report, the As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood film star at all times wished to have his youngsters and Jennifer by his aspect in the course of the holidays.

Together with this, the report additional contended that The Morning Present TV present actress Jennifer was reportedly serving to him win the custody battle by writing a heartfelt assertion to the choose overlooking the case. Within the assertion, the 50-year-old actress reportedly penned down some emotional assertion and unbelievable bond Brad Pitt has together with his youngsters.

“Brad and Jen are going all-out to make this Christmas their best yet, and have loads of surprised organized for the kids. Jen’s been busily decorating Brad’s Los Feliz house with the most stunning display to make it feel as warm as possible,” a supply mentioned.

US actress Jennifer Aniston poses throughout a photocall forward of a diner for the launch of a Louis Vuitton leather-based items assortment in collaboration with US artist Jeff Koons, on the Louvre in Paris on April 11, 2017.GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Photos

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston present relationship:

Ever since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston parted methods with their respective companions, rumours began to swirl about their private lives.

It was beforehand claimed by a bogus insider that Jennifer Aniston is pregnant with Brad Pitt’s little one. Because it turned out, these have been nothing however fabricated information in regards to the celebrated A-list stars.

The previous couple sparked reconciliation rumours after it was reported that Brad Pitt attended Jennifer Aniston’s vacation social gathering.

That being mentioned, it doesn’t point out that Brad and Jennifer are again once more as a pair. The 2 stay regular pals after their cut up and as per our earlier report, Brad additionally attended Jennifer’s 50th party.

Along with this, Brad Pitt has his family and pals and it doesn’t make any sense that he’ll select to spend the vacation season together with his former spouse. But it surely ought to be famous that Brad Pitt will spend Christmas 2019 together with his youngsters whom he shares with Angelina Jolie.