Bradley Chubb’s pending return from knee injury could make Broncos’ linebacking corps best in NFL

Bradley Chubb is barely three months into his lengthy rehabilitation for a torn ACL, however he’s already enthusiastic about what he sees in his crystal ball.

Amongst his projections for 2020: a productive, wholesome yr for himself as a part of a Broncos’ linebacking corps he believes “could be one of the best in the league”.

“You look around and see the guys we have, you see the talent, you see the work ethic,” Chubb stated. “If we’re able to stick together, we could do something special.”

As for getting again on the sphere after his left knee harm, Chubb is being affected person. Restricted to simply 4 video games in 2019 after setting the Broncos’ rookie sack file with 12 in 2018, Chubb’s goal is to really feel “100 percent by the season opener” in early September.

“I’m just hoping to feel the best I possibly can by the season’s start,” Chubb stated. “I’m not trying to put (my return at) OTAs, training camp or really a date or anything in my rehab.”

Chubb’s pending return solely raises the inventory of a linebacking unit highlighted by a future Corridor of Famer in Von Miller; rising playmakers in Alexander Johnson and Malik Reed; and the crew’s main tackler, Todd Davis, who completed tied for eighth within the NFL with 134 whole tackles.

All of these gamers are underneath contract with Denver in 2020, though Davis has an out in his contract that will enable the Broncos to launch him for a $1 million “dead cap” hit.

Miller’s statistical output took a success with simply eight sacks in one other Professional Bowl season — a career-low when discounting his shortened nine-game season in 2013 — however common supervisor John Elway expects him to return to his typical, elite type subsequent yr.

“Von played very well (in the season finale) and he’s going to continue to get better — I think that Von still has a lot of football in him, a lot,” Elway stated. “I would say that I think that he can still play better than he played this year.”

Whereas the Broncos anticipate the return of the real “Vonster,” Reed and Johnson are centered on utilizing their 2019 seasons as a launching level for his or her burgeoning NFL careers.

Reed was a coaching camp darling after going undrafted out of Nevada, with the rookie finally taking up a beginning job at outdoors linebacker when Chubb went down in Week four. And Johnson, who was out of soccer for 3 years resulting from authorized points, was a observe squad participant in 2018 previous to his breakout 2019. Now he goals to ascertain himself “as one of the best inside linebackers in this league.”

“This season was a whirlwind for me and something I could have never expected,” Reed stated. “From the start to the finish, there was good, there was bad, but I learned a lot and I gained a lot of experience I can carry into next year. I think all the linebackers did, the new guys and even the veterans like (Miller and Davis).”

The untapped potential of different Broncos linebackers raises the unit’s optimism even larger. Josey Jewell (underneath contract by way of 2021) is a 2018 fourth-round decide who took a again seat to Johnson, whereas rookie Justin Hollins (underneath contract by way of 2022) is a flexible defensive finish/linebacker who stuffed in late this yr.

In all, it fuels the growing perception that the Broncos — with the depth and functionality of their linebacking corps as one of many crew’s pillars — are able to get again into playoff rivalry in 2020.

“I think adversity really does build character and we have a locker room full of high-character guys,” Miller stated. “Not only in the locker room, but in the front office and coaches. I’m excited to see where we go.”