Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic Coming To Netflix

Bradley Cooper made a giant splash along with his directorial debut, 2018 ’s crucial and industrial smash A Star Is Born . He’s staying within the music lane along with his follow-up venture, a biopic about 20 th century American composer Leonard Bernstein, maybe greatest recognized for writing West Facet Story . As Deadline experiences, Netflix has acquired all rights for the film from Paramount, which beforehand marked it as a precedence venture in Might 2018.

The untitled Bernstein venture has an insanely completed pedigree. Cooper will star and direct within the movie and can cowrite it with Josh Singer, whose Highlight script with Tom McCarthy gained an Oscar for Greatest Authentic Screenplay. Cooper can be one of many movie's many producers. I do know Hollywood legends Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. So is Joker director Todd Phillips, Cooper's companion within the manufacturing firm Joint Effort, who previously directed him within the Hangover movies . Additionally on board as producers are Kristie Macosko Krieger, Emma Tillinger Koskoff (who labored on each The Irishman and Joker ), and the duo of Fred Berner and Amy Durning, who’ve been shepherding the venture for a decade and initially secured the rights from Bernstein's household.

That is surprisingly not the one Bernstein biopic within the works proper now. The American – starring Jake Gyllenhaal, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and primarily based on Humphrey Burton's biography Leonard Bernstein – is already set to start principal pictures this fall. Cooper’s film is not going to start capturing till subsequent 12 months.