Bradley Walsh made a pretty major faux pas filming Doctor Who episode

Upcoming Physician Who episode Nikola Tesla’s Evening of Terror encompasses a fairly vital Whoniverse visitor star, with Anjli Mohindra – who beforehand performed lead character Rani Chandra in spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures – lastly making her essential collection debut.

Nonetheless, this time she’ll be enjoying a really completely different character as alien menace Queen Skithra, an insect-like monster that required hours within the make-up chair. And when it got here to 1 on-set reunion, her new look brought on a little bit of an ungainly second…

“I’ve worked with Bradley Walsh because he played Odbobb the Clown, an alien in my first ever episode of Sarah Jane years ago,” Mohindra stated. “So yeah, getting to work with him again was brilliant.”

There was only one downside – beneath all of the layers of prosthetics she was carrying, Walsh has no concept who he was speaking to.

“He didn’t actually recognise me as I was under three hours of prosthetics,” Mohindra laughed.

“It was hilarious because he sort of introduced himself to me and I thought he was joking. Cause I was like ‘Oh he’s probably seen my name on the call sheet’ and is pretending, was just taking the mick.”

Nonetheless, as time went on Mohindra realised that this wasn’t certainly one of Walsh’s common sensible jokes, with The Chase host genuinely not realising he was speaking to an outdated Whoniverse co-star.

“I believe an total day had handed earlier than he stated: ‘You’re going to have to indicate me an image of what you appear to be as a result of I’ll most likely go you on the street in some unspecified time in the future and don’t know,’ Mohindra stated.

“And it was at that point that I was like, oh, he really doesn’t, he really hasn’t twigged.”

“I think that make-up definitely helps with your character transformation,” she added.

“You feel very different, your skin feels very different and therefore, yeah, I think any piece of costume enhances performance or helps actors sort of transcend their current reality. So when you’ve got that much make-up on it’s great to work with.”

The one draw back? None of your outdated colleagues will recognise you…

Physician Who continues on Sunday at 7:10pm on BBC One