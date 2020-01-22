Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad – everything you need to know about

Bradley Walsh is likely one of the most infectious personalties on TV, proving a well-liked determine whether or not he be presenting, appearing and even singing.

Maybe it’s not stunning, then, that Breaking Dad – a collection which sees him stand up to all types of shenanigans whereas travelling along with his actor son Barney – proved such a success when it aired final 12 months.

It’s now returned for a second collection, right here’s every thing you might want to find out about Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad…

When is Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad on TV?

The third episode of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad airs on ITV at 8pm on Wednesday 22nd January. You may meet up with final week’s episode on ITV Hub, whereas it is going to proceed subsequent Wednesday on the identical time.

What’s Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad about?

On tonight’s episode, the pair head to Kentucky’s Crimson River Gorge, the place they get off to a rocky begin. In addition they go to a haunted elementary college, however that’s nothing in comparison with their try at abseiling.

After placing his dad by the ringer, Barney makes amends by telling him how a lot he values these experiences in a candy heart-to-heart. A consolation we’ll positive Bradley will maintain on to if one such expertise have been to place him in hospital.

Who’s the narrator on Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad?

They could current rival tea-time quiz exhibits, however right here Bradley Walsh and Alexander Armstrong are collaborators, with the Pointless host lending his voice to the narration for the collection.

The place is Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad filmed?

The collection is filmed throughout america as the daddy and son duo full their street journey, with earlier places together with LA, Texas and Florida.