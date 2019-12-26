Brady Russell becoming reliable weapon for CU Buffs football

Time was operating out within the first half when Colorado quarterback Steven Montez scrambled to his proper, after which again to his left.

Working towards the road of scrimmage, Montez threw a bullet to tight finish Brady Russell on the fringe of the tip zone for a landing.

“I was probably standing in that corner of the end zone for about 10 seconds wide open, just waiting because I didn’t want to make myself too obvious to where the defense got attracted to me,” Russell stated of his landing towards Arizona on Oct. 5. “But I wanted to make sure Steven could see me, too, so I was standing back there forever.”

Related performs the place Russell needed to freelance to get open led to a landing and two-point conversion for him within the season finale towards Utah.

On these performs and lots of others all through the season, the redshirt sophomore proved to be a dependable weapon for Montez and the Buffs, as he had one of the productive seasons by a CU tight finish previously decade.

“I felt pretty good about (the season),” Russell stated. “I think I made a lot of strides again. It’s kind of crazy every year how you can watch your film from the beginning of the year and the end of year and see how much different you are as a player. I definitely made a lot of strides this year.”

Statistically, the strides had been apparent.

In 2018, he caught 5 passes for 41 yards. This season, he caught 23 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Russell had essentially the most receptions by a CU tight finish since Nick Kasa’s 25 in 2012. He had at the very least one catch within the final eight video games, the longest streak by a CU tight finish since Ryan Deehan had a catch in 10 straight in 2010.

Russell, in fact, benefited from a training change, as new Buffs’ head coach Mel Tucker makes use of the tight finish as a receiver far more than earlier coach Mike MacIntyre did. The truth is Russell had extra catches this season than all CU tight ends mixed through the earlier three years (18).

“It was nice,” Russell stated. “It was just a part of the game again, instead of just coming in and blocking every play. It was nice having that be an option and being part of the passing game again.”

Colorado tight finish Brady Russell, proper, blocks for quarterback Steven Montez through the Rocky Mountain Showdown towards Colorado State on Aug. 30, 2019, in Denver.

Russell’s numbers are indicative of his particular person enchancment, as effectively.

A former walk-on from Fossil Ridge Excessive College, Russell was awarded a scholarship in 2018 by MacIntyre and proved to be a useful blocker. This yr, he took his complete recreation to a brand new degree.

“Definitely (got better) at catching the ball, just because with more reps, you’re going to get better,” he stated.

Extra so than catching the ball, Russell felt he acquired higher after the catch.

“The first couple times, your head is always kind of crazy and you can’t see straight when you catch the ball, but by the end of the year, it just felt normal,” he stated.

Russell added that he acquired “a lot better” as a blocker this yr, particularly in man-to-man blocking and move units. He credit CU tight ends Al Pupunu for that, as a result of Pupunu taught him the approach and significance of firing off the ball and protecting his palms inside.

“That first, initial blow, that’ll probably be the biggest difference in your block – if you’re getting put in the backfield or he’s getting put back there. So that’s one of the biggest things that he emphasizes a lot is keeping your hands inside and being low and striking right off the bat, rather than waiting for the guy to come to you.”

Maybe essentially the most intriguing side of Russell’s improvement is that he’s acquired two extra seasons in a CU uniform, and he’s seeking to get even higher.

“Obviously I want to get stronger and I want to get faster, but probably playing the ball in the air would be the biggest thing I think I should work on,” he stated. “Work on some deeper balls and stuff, just so I have that in my repertoire if they call upon me for it.”

The Buffs are more likely to name upon him, as he can be one of many staff’s most skilled receivers subsequent season. Montez is graduating, which suggests a brand new quarterback will take the reins. Identical to he helped Montez at occasions this yr, Russell hopes he may help the younger quarterbacks the Buffs have in 2020.

“I sure hope so,” he stated. “I like thinking I could be a big target for them, with sure hands. I’d like to think I can help them out and I’ll go catch for them whenever they want me to (this offseason). I’d like to be help as much as I can.”

Pac-12 period (2011-19) stats for Colorado tight ends

Most catches in a season:

25 – Nick Kasa, 2012

24 – Ryan Deehan, 2011

23 – Brady Russell, 2019

16 – Vincent Hobbs, 2012

15 – Sean Irwin, 2015

Consecutive video games with a catch:

eight – Brady Russell, 2019

7 – Vincent Hobbs, 2012

6 – Ryan Deehan, 2011 (twice)

Yr-by-year catches by tight ends:

2019 – 31

2018 – 7

2017 – eight

2016 – three

2015 – 28

2014 – 23

2013 – 19

2012 – 70

2011 – 33