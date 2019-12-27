Brain knows how to integrate natural, artificial vision

Consuming Salad Retains Mind 11 Years Youthful













Elevating hope of efficient therapy for age-related macular degeneration (AMD), researchers have discovered that the mind is aware of easy methods to combine pure and synthetic imaginative and prescient, whereas sustaining data processing that’s vital for imaginative and prescient.

AMD is a typical explanation for extreme imaginative and prescient loss in amongst these aged 50 and over.

Although there isn’t a remedy for AMD, vital latest developments in synthetic retina implants might result in efficient therapy.

“These pioneering results have implications for better restoration of sight in AMD patients implanted with retinal prosthetic devices and support our hypothesis that prosthetic and natural vision can be integrated in the brain,” mentioned the examine’s lead creator Yossi Mandel from Bar-Ilan College in Israel.

“The results could also have implications for future brain-machine interface applications where artificial and natural processes co-exist,” mentioned Mandel.

Situated inside the attention the retina accommodates gentle receptors (photoreceptors) which soak up gentle. Info is then processed and transmitted to the mind.

The macula, the central space of the retina, processes a lot of the data that reaches the mind from the attention, enabling one to see whereas studying and driving, facial recognition, and some other exercise that requires correct imaginative and prescient.

Within the peripheral retina, the world of the retina outdoors the macula that assists primarily with spatial judgment, imaginative and prescient is 10-20 occasions much less exact.

In AMD exact imaginative and prescient is impaired resulting from injury to the centre of the retina, whereas peripheral imaginative and prescient stays regular.

When there’s injury to the photoreceptor layers within the retina, a synthetic retina — a tool constructed from tiny electrodes smaller in width than a hair — could also be implanted.

Activating these electrodes leads to electrical stimulation of the remaining retinal cells and leads to visible restoration, albeit partially.

AMD sufferers implanted with a synthetic retina possess a mix of synthetic central imaginative and prescient and regular peripheral imaginative and prescient.

“We used a unique projection system which stimulated either natural vision, artificial vision or a combination of natural and artificial vision, while simultaneously recording the cortical responses in rodents implanted with a subretinal implant,” mentioned Tamar Arens-Arad from Bar-Ilan College.

The implant consists of dozens of tiny photo voltaic cells and electrodes, developed by Professor Daniel Palanker at Stanford College within the US.