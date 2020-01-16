Brain surgeon’s Cambridge graduate son, 24, died of sudden heart failure in pool

A mind surgeon’s ‘match and wholesome’ Cambridge graduate son died of sudden coronary heart failure within the pool at his household dwelling throughout an underwater swimming competitors on his brother’s 21st party, an inquest heard immediately.

Completed athlete Dominic Hamlyn, 24, had swum two lengths underwater earlier than pals noticed he was unresponsive and pulled him out of the water. He died in hospital 15 hours later.

The gifted scholar was the son of neurosurgeon Peter Hamlyn, who saved the lifetime of champion boxer Michael Watson when he was injured throughout a world title combat with Chris Eubank in 1991.

After an inquest immediately at Archbishop’s Palace in Maidstone, Kent, assistant coroner Scott Matthewson concluded that the promising scholar suffered a coronary heart assault and should have been the sufferer of the uncommon situation sudden grownup demise syndrome.

The court docket heard Dominic had given a toast at an organised fireworks at a ‘properly behaved’ party for his youngest brother with about 40 company on a heat night time on July 27 final yr.

The athlete, who had educated to start out competitively rowing, then launched into an underwater swimming competitors with certainly one of his brother’s pals through the early hours.

However he was pulled from the water seconds after pals noticed two massive gasps come from his unresponsive physique.

Pals and his father carried out CPR as paramedics scrambled to the household’s farmhouse in Crundale, close to Ashford in Kent, through the early hours.

Dominic had a weak pulse, and he was taken to William Harvey Hospital in Kent the place he died 15 hours later.

His father mentioned in written proof learn out immediately: ‘We had been having a celebration to have fun my youngest son Benedict’s birthday. My sons gave speeches after we sat all the way down to dinner. Dominic included.’

After dinner, Dominic set off fireworks because the social gathering moved to the households again garden.

He then determined to go swimming with a Dutch good friend of his brother named Tomas Ter-Reehorst.

Mr Hamlyn mentioned: ‘Dominic had actually been ingesting however he was not incapable. It was a really properly behaved social gathering and I am not conscious of any medicine being concerned. Dominic had stayed sober till the speeches.

‘Dominic tackled Tomas into the water, and after it quietened down they mentioned how far they may swim beneath water.

‘Dominic had a celebration trick. He might swim lengths of our pool underwater. He defined in the event you took deep breaths and swam steadily you could possibly go additional than you suppose.

‘Tomas mentioned he went for one and a half lengths and needed to come up. Dominic went on. He was chatting to his girlfriend Alicia who had received out of the recent tub and was planning to problem Dominic to a different competitors.

‘They noticed he was unresponsive beneath the water so she dropped into pull him out. I am suggested it was inside seconds somewhat than minutes.’

Mr Hamlyn mentioned ‘hysterical’ company got here to fetch him – however he was initially calm and thought nothing critical had occurred.

In the meantime, a medical scholar had begun CPR on his son’s unresponsive physique earlier than Mr Hamlyn took over.

‘After I received there I realised it was very critical,’ he mentioned. ‘He was fully unresponsive. I turned him over to get the water out his lungs and carried on the CPR.

‘He wasn’t even coughing. He was simply floppy. I used to be decided, I used to be simply considering that after the paramedics received right here and it could be okay.’

The daddy added: ‘He was a match and wholesome younger man. He was constructed like his uncles, massive and stocky.

‘He was a devoted athlete. He had no underlying medical circumstances and was in a great place mentally.

‘He was coaching very exhausting to transition from enjoying rugby to row competitively.’

Dominic performed cricket and rugby in addition to being a eager rower.

Talking on the inquest, Mr Hamlyn mentioned he and his spouse of 25 years Geraldine Shepherd had been ‘blessed’ by having ‘three extraordinary’ sons.

‘I am not solely his father, I’m materials witness to what occurred, and I’ve experience within the space of what occurred,’ he mentioned.

‘Dominic was doing nothing uncommon for himself or certainly for anybody.

‘It was a routine factor we had seen him do since he was a toddler. He normally went for 4 or 5 lengths.’

The pool on the household’s farmhouse the place the tragedy passed off on July 27 final yr

Specialists had initially disagreed over the reason for completed scholar and athlete’s demise.

Dr Olaf Biedrzycki, a pathologist requested to provide an general opinion on the reason for demise, urged ‘shallow water blackout’ was a contributing issue, resulting in Dominic inhaling a major amount of water that induced multi organ failure.

Others, akin to Dominic’s father and professor of cardiology Dr Perry Elliot of UCL, who the household requested for a second opinion, urged that there was a main cardiac situation that sparked an occasion just like what skilled footballer Fabrice Muamba suffered throughout a Bolton match in 2012.

Mr Hamlyn urged Dominic suffered a coronary heart assault and should have been a sufferer of sudden demise syndrome.

Dr Biedrzycki mentioned that if Dominic had pushed himself additional than standard there was an opportunity he might have induced himself to blackout underwater.

Sads: The invisible killer that claims 500 lives a yr in Britain Sudden grownup demise syndrome (Sads) is brought on by a ‘ventricular arrhythmia’, a disturbance within the coronary heart’s rhythm. It could strike at any age and may even have an effect on those that are match and athletic. Typically there aren’t any warning indicators, however in different instances victims can expertise dizziness or fainting spells. It’s typically triggered by bodily or emotional stress. In some instances it could be brought on by an underlying genetic dysfunction which runs in households, whereas in others it could be brought on by a situation which is acquired. Round one in 4 instances is regarded as brought on by a set of circumstances referred to as ion channelopathies. These have an effect on functioning of the center with out affecting its construction, which means they will solely be detected in life somewhat than after demise. The prevalence of Sads isn’t absolutely often called many sudden deaths are put all the way down to accidents, however analysis suggests it claims round 500 lives a yr in Britain. It was first famous in 1977 amongst Hmong refugees within the US. It was then reported once more in Singapore when medics appeared by data which confirmed 230 wholesome Thai males died abruptly between 1982 and 1990.

However he mentioned on the stability of chance there was an opportunity that Dominic suffered sudden grownup demise syndrome.

The knowledgeable mentioned such a syndrome has solely occurred as soon as within the 10,000 post-mortems he has carried out.

He advised the inquest: ‘The underside line is you’ve got the selection of shallow water blackout, which is probably going if somebody is doing one thing new or past what they’ve achieved earlier than. Neither of these are the case right here.

‘The cardiac situation is an unpredictable occasion. It could occur randomly and spontaneously.’

Dominic’s mom cried because the conclusion of her son’s demise was learn out to the inquest.

Assistant Coroner Mr Matthewson mentioned: ‘Dominic was the eldest youngster of his dad and mom and oldest of his two brothers Gabriel and Benedict.

‘They’ve a particularly shut and glad household setting. The world was at his toes. There was nothing extra that would have been achieved for Dominic.

‘The one actual situation pertains to the medical reason behind demise. Did he undergo a main cardiac occasion mid swim – sudden athlete syndrome that induced him to cease swimming – or did he drown.

‘The choice matter is that he was the sufferer of shallow water blackout.

‘No one will ever be capable to say with certainty what the medical trigger was however I settle for all of the proof put to me. The medical reason behind demise was acute cardiac arrhythmia – sudden grownup demise syndrome.’

A autopsy beforehand revealed the reason for demise as a number of organ failure, with acute respiratory misery syndrome and drowning named as contributing elements.

After finding out at The King’s College, Dominic went on to College School London, graduating with a first-class diploma in science and engineering in 2017.

The completed scholar then studied for a Grasp of Philosophy at Cambridge’s Choose Enterprise College.

Exterior of his research, Dominic helped discovered an internet retail enterprise and was a gifted rugby participant.

He represented UCL’s 1st XV and was elected because the college’s sports activities officer in his last yr.

In 2014, he ran the London Marathon in help of The Mind & Backbone Basis – for which he raised almost £5,700.

The household didn’t wish to communicate after the inquest however are anticipated to launch a press release by their solicitors.