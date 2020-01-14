Brampton winner collects record $70M lottery prize

A Brampton man has gained the most important lottery prize in Canadian historical past — $70 million — with a free-play ticket.

Aldin Lewis, a 49-year-old credit score danger supervisor, gained the Jan. seventh Lotto Max draw and on Monday, he collected his loot on the OLG Prize centre in Toronto.

“While I was warming up my car, I scanned my ticket on the OLG Lottery App but I got an error message, so I tried again,” he stated. “And then I saw the words ‘Big Winner’ and the number 70. I was shocked and wanted to confirm what I saw so I went online to see the winning numbers and one by one they matched.”

Lewis added he initially needed to discover a spectacular option to break the information to his spouse.

“I wanted to tell her in a special way — with a trip or something creative — but I couldn’t keep this news to myself, so I ended up waking her up in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday and just telling her outright.”

Though he has gained the massive one, Lewis is not any stranger to being fortunate.

“A couple of years ago, I won a car, and then more recently, I won both the first and second prizes in a workplace holiday draw,” Lewis stated, including he has performed the lottery for 20 years.

Lewis added when his work colleagues discovered the successful ticket was offered in Brampton, they joked that he gained and wouldn’t return to work once more.

“I’ll be making some investments, taking many trips, enjoying life. Also, my wife has always wanted to try those VIP $100 slots in Las Vegas and now I can make that dream come true for her.”